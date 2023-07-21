Thursday, July 20

Shenson Faculty Concert Series: Dorisiya Yosifova, violin (Mission)

The Shenson Faculty Concert Series is returning this summer with their free concerts, performed by Community Music Center faculty. This Thursday, violinist Dorisiya Yosifova will be performing. Her set has an emphasis on Eastern European music and female composers. Her concert is at 7 p.m. at Sha’ar Zahav, 290 Dolores St. Click here for the free RSVP.

Friday, July 21

Viernes de Plaza Community Movie Night – Calle24 (Mission)

Calle24 is hosting a Community Movie Night event for their second rendition of Viernes de Plaza. The event is free and will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the 24th St. BART Plaza. The movie is yet to be determined, as Calle24 is sending out a poll for people to vote on today. For more information you can go to their Instagram here.

Writers Grotto (Mission)

This Friday, the Writers Grotto is hosting a reading meeting with other Grotto writers. The lineup of Grotto writers featured Louise Naycer as an emcee, and panelists Dominic Lim, Celeste Chan, Susan Gubernaut and Gustavo Barahona-Lopez. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mezzanine level of 1663 Mission St. The event is free but you must register here. Refreshments will be provided.

Free Film Night in the Park “Moana” (Crane Cove Park) (Potrero Hill)

“Moana” will be screened through SF Parks Alliances’ Sundown Cinema program at Crane Cove Park in Potrero Hill. Along with the movie, you can also expect local food trucks at the venue. This event is free and for all ages, you can reserve your ticket and seating here. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is expected to run until 11 p.m. Crane Cove Park is located between 18th and Illinois Streets.

Grrrl Brigade Summer Intensive Closing Concert

Dance Mission hosts the closing concert for the two week summer intensive, Grrl Brigade. The closing concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and you pay at the door. Dance Mission Theater is located at 3316 24th St.

Saturday, July 22

TARAVAT Closing Celebration

Taravat Talepasand is an Iranian-American artist whose exhibition on the identity of Iranian-American women is being featured at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA). Her exhibition’s closing celebration is this Saturday. The celebration is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Yerba Buena Arts Center, 701 Mission St. Click here for more information.

Chinatown Lion Dance Festival (July 22-23)

The second annual Chinatown Lion Dance Festival is returning this weekend. Come to the festival to see lion dancing, martial arts and fellow dance troupes. The festival will run Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Portsmouth Square, 745 Kearny St.

BART Stitched

This Saturday there will be a fashion show on BART. At 1 p.m. the show will start on the Antioch Line, traveling from Rockridge Station at 5660 College Ave. to Glen Park Station at 2901 Diamond St. It will be a 35-minute show hosted by artists Ruby Toosday and Dédal Oakland.

de Young: Crafting Radicality: Bay Area Artists from the Svane Gift

A new exhibition is opening at the de Young Museum this Saturday. The exhibition is titled, “Crafting Radicality: Bay Area Artists from the Svane Gift.” The body of work is made by 12 different artists and focuses on acts of resistance portrayed through art. Click here to purchase tickets or to see more information.

Sunday, July 23

San Francisco Marathon 2023

The San Francisco Marathon returns this Sunday for its 46th year. The full marathon of 26.2 miles starts at 5:15 a.m. at Embarcadero and Mission Streets, and ends on Embarcadero and Folsom Streets. Other races such as half marathons, 5K and 10K races will take place. If you want to watch runners or support your friends, KQED has made a map of the whole marathon here. For more information on the race itself, click here.