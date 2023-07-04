Twenty five years ago, Katie Gilmartin and a couple of friends, all artists, observed the difficulty of breaking into galleries. Gilmartin suggested — let’s start one. And they did.

On Friday, the City Art Cooperative Gallery plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with an exhibition featuring 29 of its members’ artwork across mediums. There will be live music, wine, food, and a chance to meet many of the artists whose work will be on display.

A couple of those showing on Friday have already showcased their art in other collections; others have only recently joined the 100-plus member cooperative.

“Our gallery gives people the outlet they need prior to taking off,” said Ann Krilanovich, a City Art board member since 2011.

When the artists took over 828 Valencia St. in July 1998, it was a relatively quiet area, occupied mostly by small, family-owned businesses. Now, it is surrounded by new, upscale and swanky bars, an unfamiliar terrain in comparison.

But if the neighbors have changed, the model has remained: Artists retain 70 percent of revenues, and the remainder goes towards maintaining the house. As City Art does not hire sales representatives, the artists have the unique opportunity to learn the ropes of both managing and displaying their work in galleries.

According to Krilanovich, most of the artists don’t make a living from their contributions to the gallery — rather, they spend their profits on more art supplies. “Everyone is excited to come here, but there are realities to working at the gallery,” she said. “Keeping up with costs is our biggest challenge. So with exceptions, the people who come here are hobbyists.”

Still, the rent must be paid and shows launched. Each member volunteers roughly 16-20 hours a month, showcasing and celebrating each other’s art at every turn. “It is a labor of love,” said Olena McMurtrey, an artist and member of City Art.

The gallery hosts openings on the first Friday of each month, which entails concentrated efforts of repeated set-ups and teardowns of gallery walls, and staff meetings beforehand to ensure that everything runs seamlessly. “Practice makes perfect — you have to train everyone as they learn what it takes to operate a gallery,” Krilanovich said.

City Art’s members come from all ages and backgrounds — regularly featured artists are anywhere between 18 and 80 years old. They are selected randomly to display their artwork at exhibitions. “It’s the first 30 names that show up on the computer,” Krilanvoich said.

Although the gallery mainly boasts wall art, it also features work by sculptors, jewelers, photographers, and more.

The artwork ranges widely: anywhere from $40 dollars apiece to $10,000. The artist sets the price. On holidays, the gallery hosts shows with affordable arts — only $500 or less, a rarity amongst upscale galleries such as those found on Geary.

Like all retail, the most difficult period came with Covid. “Valencia has always had its rough patches, but Covid set the street back,” Krilanovich said.

Navigating the challenges of the pandemic, the gallery had to consolidate their vibrant and cooperative community into a Zoom window, and also saw an influx of break-ins. “My van got broken into twice in the same week [parked in front of the gallery],” McMurtrey recalled.

In the end, City Art — which only closed for several weeks of the pandemic — prevailed. “We made it through Covid,” artist and member Mila Kirillova exclaimed as she beamed. “Many others did not, but we made it!”

There are several reasons behind their survival, one being the traffic of pedestrians flowing down Valencia’s bustling sidewalks. “We have a social media presence, but most interest and attention is generated simply by walk-bys,” Krilanovich said.

Other members have their own theories. “People came in for art to decorate the homes that they were confined to,” McMurtrey said.

Whether you’re an artist, a collector, or simply curious to know more, City Art’s anniversary celebration will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. You can get a preview of the show when it opens on Wednesday. Attendees can expect live music, wine and food, as well as a chance to meet many of the artists whose work will be on display. The show will run through Sunday, July 30.