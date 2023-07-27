Group of six people including Ryant Bluford on the far left
Ryant Bluford, far right, with friends and family. Courtesy photo

The Bayview man shot and killed yesterday afternoon by San Francisco police officers, 41-year-old Ryant Bluford of San Francisco, was known as “Peanut” to friends and family. They recalled him as a loving father, brother, cousin and friend.

Neighbors interviewed Wednesday night and Thursday morning said Bluford struggled with mental illness and had a disdain for the police, the result of over a decade spent in prison for various violent offenses. They described the shooting as a tragedy. 

“He had four kids and a wife, two were twins. He did the best he could,” said a friend of Bluford’s, who gave his name as Tyke, saying Bluford’s mental health worsened after time in prison. “He was in the pen for 12 years — he had some mental issues from that.”

Bluford was captured on video on Wednesday, July 26, pacing in the intersection of Catalina Street and Fairfax Avenue in Bayview as a trio of police officers aimed their pistols at him from behind a police SUV. In the video, he shouts and waves his arms, perhaps 10 or 15 yards away from the officers. Bystanders shout “Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot him!” as the officers yell “Put your hands up!” 

Video of the Ryant Bluford shooting. July 26, 2023.

Bluford then aims what appears to be a pistol at the officers and is himself shot down in a hail of bullets. Police have not yet confirmed whether a weapon was recovered from the scene, but friends and family said Bluford did indeed have a gun and fired once at the officers; they pointed on Thursday to a chalk circle on the street where they said the casing from Bluford’s bullet had landed. 

At least eight shots rang out in total, and area residents said their homes were struck by gunfire. An employee at Hope SF Wellness Center, a community space just steps away from where Bluford was shot, reported that their car was struck by the gunfire — then taken by the police for evidence.

The San Francisco Police Department said plainclothes officers with the Community Violence Reduction Team — formerly the Gang Task Force — were in Bayview on Wednesday attempting to arrest a man at around 2:30 p.m. 

It is unclear how Bluford became a target, but friends and family said Bluford attempted to interfere in the police arrest. “There were kids fighting, the cops came to detain them and he was standing up for [the kids],” explained Mika, a family friend. Another said Bluford yelled at officers while they were attempting their arrest.

It is unclear if any of the officers on the scene had been through Crisis Intervention Training. 

In a statement, the SFPD said that Bluford “approached and engaged” the officers making an arrest. Two uniformed officers then arrived on scene and noticed Bluford with “what appeared to be a firearm.” Officers then called for backup — a “10-25” —  according to a police source. Immediately before the shooting, at least six squad cars were seen racing down Mission Street to the scene.

Bluford was transported to San Francisco General Hospital and died there, according to police. 

  • Bullet holes on a resident's screen, at Fairfax and Catalina.
    Bullet holes on a resident’s screen, at Fairfax and Catalina. Photo by Gilare Zada. July 27, 2023.
  • Close up of hole left by bullet that struck the resident's screen at Fairfax and Catalina.
    Close up of bullet hole, with an evidence tag, on a resident’s screen at Fairfax and Catalina. Photo by Gilare Zada. July 27, 2023.
  • Close up of chalk circles in the spot where Ryant Bluford was shot, at Fairfax and Catalina.
    Close up of chalk circles in the spot where Ryant Bluford was shot, at Fairfax and Catalina. Photo by Griffin Jones. July 26, 2023.

Candles lit, chalk circles drawn

At the Bayview intersection, Bluford’s family lit candles. They described Peanut as a man who had been through the wringer, but remained positive and determined to turn his life around. 

He had a fearful association with police, they said, one borne from a lifetime of negative experiences dealing with law enforcement: According to criminal records, Bluford was charged with kidnapping, rape, assault with a deadly weapon, and various other crimes in 2006; he was incarcerated in 2008, according to criminal records, and friends and family said he spent more than a decade in prison.

Then in 2022, he was charged again, with domestic violence, sexual assault, and criminal threats. It was not immediately clear if he was convicted and imprisoned for these alleged crimes.

“You have to think about the kind of trauma someone has experienced with the police,” said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous. “He looked done, driven to suicide by cop.”

“He had a lot of mental health issues,” said another anonymous neighbor. “He had a family. He loved his kids. A lot of people around here have mental issues.”

That neighbor, for her part, wished there had been a non-violent response initially to de-escalate the situation — or at least a less-lethal one.

“It’s like there’s no logic. They don’t ask what’s going on, they don’t even think to just ask. They need more training with people with mental health issues,” she said. “When it comes to African Americans, they use force and think later. Even if they felt he was a threat they could have Tased him or shot him in the leg.”

San Francisco police, however, do not carry Tasers. And are not trained to shoot-to-wound. 

Since 2000, 19 of the 61 people shot and killed by SFPD were Black — 31 percent; 18 of them were Black men. That rate is disproportionate to the city’s population: Black people make up about five percent of San Francisco.

% city population vs % fatally shot

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Black

Latinx

White

Asian

Other

Race and ethnicity

White

Black

Latinx

Asian

Other

20

40

5

10

15

25

30

35

0

% city population vs % fatally shot

Chart by Will Jarrett. Up-to-date as of July 27, 2023.

On Wednesday evening, eight chalk circles were drawn on Fairfax Avenue, presumably the sites of recovered shell casings. Bullets struck at least one unit nearby, leaving holes in an exterior screen, reportedly missing the home’s occupant by a few inches.

Two other circles were drawn on the ground on Catalina Street, possibly the sites of Bluford’s body and gun.

Some dozen police officers and investigators with the District Attorney’s Office canvassed the scene Thursday morning, attempting to interview witnesses. Darby Williams, the head of the DA’s Independent Investigative Bureau, which probes police shootings, was on scene leading the investigation.

The San Francisco Police Department, as required by city law, will hold a community town hall within 10 days to present its report of the police shooting, including body camera footage and other evidence.

Gilare Zada is a Kurdish American, hailing from San Diego, California. She attended Stanford University, where she earned her bachelor's in English and her master's in journalism. During her time writing for the Stanford magazine and the Peninsula Press, she grew passionate about narrative form and function within the reporting sphere. At Mission Local, Gilare hopes to use her data skills to deliver human stories, as well as add Spanish to her list of four languages.

Reporter/Intern. Griffin Jones is a writer born and raised in San Francisco. She formerly worked at the SF Bay View and LA Review of Books.

SENIOR EDITOR. Joe was born in Sweden and spent his early childhood in Chile, before moving to Oakland when he was eight. He attended Stanford University for political science and worked at Mission Local as a reporter after graduating, before spending time as a partner for the strategic communications firm The Worker Agency. He rejoined Mission Local as an editor in 2023.

