A police source tells Mission Local that the man shotin a Bayview standoff with police has died on the scene.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Catalina Street and Fairfax Avenue at around 2:53 p.m., and was caught on video posted on Twitter by @campaignrallo. A Black man with a knit cap can be seen standing in the middle of the street while a trio of officers are in defensive positions behind their vehicle with guns drawn at about 10 to 15 yards away.

The man shouts and gesticulates at the officers, at one point extending his middle finger. It is a chaotic scene, with bystanders’ frantic screams caught up on the microphone of the camera recording the goings on. Thirty seconds into the video, bystanders shout “Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot him!” But, almost immediately thereafter, the man raises what appears to be a pistol toward the officers and is instantaneously cut down in a barrage of police gunfire. At least eight shots were fired.

Messages for the San Francisco Police public information officer have not been returned. A police source, however, describes the incident that led to the shooting as the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team — formerly known as the Gang Task Force — detaining two men.

The Catalina and Fairfax intersection, where a man was killed by SFPD officers after appearing to brandish a gun. Graphic by Will Jarrett, basemap from Google Earth.

One purportedly broke free with a gun, leading the officers on-scene to “call a 10-25” — a call for backup; at least seven police vehicles were seen zipping down Mission Street at high speed at this time. Numerous officers responded prior to the standoff and shooting.

CPR was purportedly performed on the man, but Mission Local is told he died on-scene.

This is the third fatal police shooting so far this year. Marc Child was shot and killed last month in his parents’ home in the Outer Richmond. Sergio Barrios was killed in an apartment complex in Glen Park in May.

Police have said they will announce the time and date of a forthcoming town hall meeting in the next couple of days.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when possible.