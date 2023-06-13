Between 10-20 shots were fired at Precita Park just after 7:30 p.m. when a car pulled up to the perimeter of the park and someone began shooting from within, targeting a man standing on a corner who then shot back, according to witnesses.

Peter Lew, a neighbor whose window oversees Precita Avenue and Alabama Street, where the shooting occurred, said he heard gunshots and “stupidly” went to the window. He then saw a man on the corner with his hand on the hood of a black car, ducking behind the car and firing northbound down Alabama Street at another car.

“The guy was standing with his hand on the car, shooting down the whole block.”

Lew said there were “over 20 shots” between the two, adding that he then saw the man on foot run from the corner and across the park. Lew said the man was then picked up by a car, which sped off.

Kay Kirman, his wife, said that when she went to the window after hearing shots, she saw a white SUV parked near Cesar Chavez Street, a block north of the intersection, blocking the road. She also said the man on the corner was firing down the block at the SUV.

“I looked out the front window and there was a big white SUV blocking the two lanes at a diagonal at Cesar Chavez and Alabama, and at that point Peter was like ‘Get on the ground.’”

She heard “at least 10” shots and said she “crawled to the phone to call 911.” She called three times but still got no response, she said.

Witnesses said that, after the initial shootout, the SUV drove southbound on Alabama and then sped off eastbound on Precita. The man on foot ran across the park to avoid the SUV before getting into a car that sped off in the opposite direction, westbound on Precita.

Graham White, a tourist visiting from New Orleans and staying nearby, said he heard gunshots, went to the window, and saw the shootout.

“It looked like they were firing back and forth,” White said, saying he saw a “black car and a guy who was ducking behind these cars,” pointing to a string of parked vehicles on the perimeter of the park.

White said he saw the man on foot run across the park, near the children’s playground, and that the “the parents were all screaming and getting on their kids.” He also saw a car speed off westbound on Precita, against traffic.

Another neighbor, Aman, said he heard “really loud shouts,” went to his window, and saw shots coming from a car on the corner of Precita and Alabama Street. He said he saw a man on the corner who was being shot at return fire.

The shots came “back and forth, back and forth,” he said, and the car sped off down the street.

It is unclear if there are any victims in the shooting. Police did not immediately return a request for comment.

There were bullet holes in cars parked as far as a block south from the intersection on Alabama.

Police at the scene did not confirm any details. They had blocked Alabama from Cesar Chavez Street to Precita and Precita from Alabama to Florida Street.

The shooting comes days after another drive-by nearby at 24th Street and Treat Avenue, where a shooter targeted an outdoor party and shot nine people on Friday night. All nine were transported to the hospital and one remains in critical condition.

“It’s summer in San Francisco,” said Lew.

Kirman, asked how she was feeling after the shooting, said as a teacher she was prepared for gun violence.

“I’m feeling good, I’m a teacher we practice school shootings all the time.”

This is a developing story and we will update it as more details become available.

Additional reporting by Rae Wymer.