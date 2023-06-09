Cecilia Casarini still remembers the long line that formed outside Ilary Biondo’s gelato store in Sicily when the couple first met in the summer of 2021. “The line was from the door to two blocks away every single day,” Casarini, Biondo’s wife, recalled. “She was just doing everything, making the gelato, serving people.”

Now, Biondo, 36, the Italian ice cream master, is ready to reproduce that scene in the Mission starting this Saturday at 951 Valencia St., formerly Xanath, the 13-year-old gelato shop that closed during Covid-19.

The new store is called “Hila,” Biondo’s nickname.

On Wednesday evening, Biondo was busy preparing the ice cream for her new venture as the chef, owner and only employee of Hila.

Her target for Saturday’s opening: 705 pounds and 24 flavors of gelato from traditional to characteristic using everything from hazelnut to Macha and saffron to olive oil. Eight of the 24 flavors will be vegan.

By Wednesday, she had made only one-tenth of her weekend goal and had blocked out Thursday and Friday for nothing but making gelato.

Biondo has her own Sicilian recipe and enjoys doing it herself. She has not hired any help yet and is up for how she managed her store in Sicily: Doing everything.

For Biondo, negative 14-degree Celsius is the optimum temperature for storing and eating gelato, she said, scooping up a spatula of chocolate chip gelato. When you shake it, she explained, “it should not fall and at the same time it should not freeze or crystalize.”

For Biondo, gelato is a fusion of art and science: Art as in having a good taste and an innovative mind for new flavors — “I can make gelato out of everything,” said Biondo, “even plastic.”

“That was an exaggeration!” Casarini added quickly, laughing.

And it’s also a science — of milk and sugar, temperature and humidity, trial and error. Ten grams of sugar will alter the best temperature for storage, while the spinning speed set for the ice cream machine will affect the end product’s texture and volume. Accuracy matters.

Biondo pauses and thinks, experiments and adjusts, localizing her Sicilian recipe with domestic machines, tools and produce.

“You don’t necessarily need Italian ingredients to make Italian gelato,” Biondo said.

Ilary Biondo making gelato. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken June 7, 2023.

Ilary Biondo pouring gelato base into the ice cream machine. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken June 8, 2023.

Ilary Biondo. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken June 8, 2023.

The story of love

So how does Biondo end up in San Francisco? Love.

Biondo and Casarini fell in love soon after their Sicilian gelato encounter. Ever since, Casarini laughed: “None of my friends ever paid for gelato.”

Coming from Reggio Emilia, a small town in northern Italy, Casarini works as an acoustic engineer in San Francisco. In 2021, she went back to Italy to renew her U.S. visa, but the U.S. embassies were shut because of covid so she took the time to travel to Sicily.

“I met her, so I cannot complain too much about the immigration system and the covid,” Casarini said of the visa delays owing to the pandemic, smiling.

But when the border opened later, Casarini had to come back for work.

In 2022, after trying a two-continent relationship, the couple decided to reunite for good — Biondo left her home and the 10-year-old gelato business for the new destination.

Last September, they registered for marriage in Hawaii — at a sunny beach, resembling Biondo’s hometown and the birthplace of their love in Sicily. Later, Biondo received her H-4 EAD work permit, which allows her to work any job legally in America, including starting her own business.

“In Italy, it’s not the best moment for the economy and the business,” said Biondo.“Maybe it’s good if we go to the U.S. and take that challenge.”

They have settled in the Mission, which they love for its energy and sunshine. “We wouldn’t live in another neighborhood,” said Casarini.

“Also, it’s sunny, right? So it’s perfect for gelato.”

When Juan San Mames, the owner of Xanath who also owns the building, offered them the opportunity to take over the store with all the facilities inside, like the ice cream machine, coffee machine, and freezers, Biondo went for it.

The passion for gelato has not only motivated Biondo to start a new business, but has also lightened up the couple’s day-to-day life.

Two months ago, Biondo was experimenting with her gelato recipe at their home at Bartlett and 22nd streets and made too much ice cream. So Casarini wrote an email to all the neighbors in the building about their overproduced gelato: “It will be free. Or you can also bring a plant because we love them. But if you don’t, no worries.”

One minute after the email was sent, Casarini recalled and laughed out loud: “I opened the door: it was a line! And some people had this small plant that was so cool!”

The two are now thinking about doing that again: Maybe a “Plant Friday.”

The nicest part for them was how this little incident helped bring the neighbors closer.

“Before, people don’t say hi too much, but now,” Casarini said with a big smile. “Every time we take the elevator, everyone’s like ‘Hi! How’s the ice cream shop going? When is it opening?’”

Adjusting to the new land

Biondo calls her mom every day at midday. Sicilian children are dependent on their mother, Biondo said, and she’s one of these children.

Coming to the “land of dreams” Biondo is still learning the lay of the land. In Sicily, she could easily source fresh produce like strawberries, bananas and olives from familiar farmlands. But here, she has a full network of new relationships to build and a whole range of fruits and vegetables to study.

Fresh produce in Hila. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken June 7, 2023.

Californian strawberries, for example, are distributed a little early for Biondo — she has to wait for a couple of days before turning them into gelato. Also, while she’s been buying all sorts of fruits from various farmer’s markets, Biondo has not familiarized with farmlands nearby enough to source the best produce and have them delivered to Hila.

“It’s a matter of adjusting,” said Biondo.

Another challenge for Biondo that is beyond her control: graffiti and vandalism.

Initially they planned the opening to be earlier this week, but two weeks ago, one of the store’s big windows was broken. They had to fix it and also add a protective film on all the windows to make cleaning graffiti a little easier — a trick they learned from Mames, the former owner. All together, it cost $3,000.

But come what may, Biondo will open on Saturday.

“I’m opening even if I don’t have windows anymore,” she said, with her eyes shut, chin up, and a slight grin. Casarini was looking amused.

“It’s supposed to be a summer story, right?” said Casarini, looking at Biondo. “But then it couldn’t end.”

Hila is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday during the soft opening, starting tomorrow. In addition to gelato in two dozen flavors, it also supplies Italian-style bakery and beverages. Updates on menu and opening hours can be found at their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages: @hilagelato.