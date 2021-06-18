In 2017, the Mission had 12 ice cream vendors in its 1.5 square miles. Two have closed since then, but we still have a whopping 10 ice cream shops in the Mission.

It’s likely you can visit all of them over the course of this heatwave. But if you want some background on where most get their base, we have some reading for you and some videos that we did early on.

Here’s a list of where to get ice cream in the Mission:

Tartine Manufactory

Xanath Ice Cream

Mitchell’s Ice Cream

Bi-Rite Creamery

Smitten Ice Cream

CREAM

Garden Creamery

Humphry Slocombe

Nieves Cinco De Mayo

La Copa Loca