In 2017, the Mission had 12 ice cream vendors in its 1.5 square miles. Two have closed since then, but we still have a whopping 10 ice cream shops in the Mission.
It’s likely you can visit all of them over the course of this heatwave. But if you want some background on where most get their base, we have some reading for you and some videos that we did early on.
Here’s a list of where to get ice cream in the Mission:
Tartine Manufactory
Xanath Ice Cream
Mitchell’s Ice Cream
Bi-Rite Creamery
Smitten Ice Cream
CREAM
Garden Creamery
Humphry Slocombe
Nieves Cinco De Mayo
La Copa Loca