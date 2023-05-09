Two weeks after the city started construction on Valencia’s center bikeway, the new bike lanes are steadily making their way down the street.

So far, crews have painted green bike lanes in the middle of the road between 22nd and 23rd streets on Valencia Street. New signs that ban left turns from Valencia Street are up on every intersection from 15th to 23rd.

The new bikeways are still closed and for now bicycles are sharing a lane with cars from 22nd to 23rd streets. Trucks and cars, however, are using the center bike lanes to park and load.

Valencia Street’s center bikeways, approved by the city in early April, will move cyclists from the sides of the street to the center in both directions from 15th to 23rd streets. Plastic barriers and rubber curbs will be installed to protect cyclists from cars.

The work is estimated to take six to eight weeks, according to a spokesperson with the Municipal Transportation Agency. Now, four to six weeks are left.

Work was slow going: One worker said that, by 1:30 p.m., he was finished for the day because he was “waiting on the paint” that would probably only arrive tomorrow. Once it arrives, he can continue creating the center bike lanes. “Perhaps we can do more work tomorrow,” he added.

On 18th Street, weeks-long road paving was also underway in an unrelated project conducted by the Department of Public Works. Orange plastic cones blocked off 18th Street from Valencia for all vehicles except buses. Coupled with the newly implemented left turn bans, vehicles going south on Valencia technically could neither turn left or right at the intersection.

“But people keep turning left,” said a traffic controller standing at the corner, in a bright orange shirt and a pair of sunglasses. “What can we do?”

Center bikeways painted and closed at 22rd and Valencia Street facing south. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken May 8, 2023.

Trucks and cars are using the center bike lanes to park and load. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken May 8, 2023.

Cyclist waiting for the green light on the car lane at 23rd as the new bikeway is closed. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken May 8, 2023.

Sketches on the ground at 22nd facing north. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken on May 8, 2023.

New road sign banning left turns on the 16th. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken May 8, 2023.

New road sign banning left turns at 20th Street. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken on May 8, 2023.

Orange plastic cones blocked off 18th Street from Valencia for all vehicles except buses. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken May 8, 2023.

Delineators, some crushed, at 16th and Valencia. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken May 8, 2023.