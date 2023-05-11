Thursday, May 11

Oakland-based artist ASTU performs at SFMOMA

ASTU left her life as a minister to express herself in music, which blends soul, R&B, and pop. Expect a range of music, from slow songs to “trip-hop-esque grooves.”

The performance will be at 6 p.m. at 151 3rd St. It is free for SFMOMA members, $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, and $19 for young adults. Tickets can be purchased here.

Community Music Center’s “Inspiration & Influences”

This week’s installment of CMC’s inspirational series will feature flutist Diane Grubbe, who will talk about her work across a range of genres, including orchestra, opera, Quinteto Latino, and contemporary, as well as her career as a music teacher.

The event is free and will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. Register here.

Friday, May 12

Art made from waste at Ritual Coffee

The works in “Waste to Wonder” reuse discarded materials and repurpose everyday materials. The show will include seven local artists, a DJ, and two vendors selling artworks.

The event will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 1026 Valencia St.

“Amreeka: The Comedy Show” at Brava

This show began after the 2016 election, and features diverse comedians’ “cathartic and witty venting” about America’s culture and politics.

The performance will run from 8 to 10 p.m. at 2781 24th St. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $20 to $100, and can be purchased here.

South Asian dance at Dance Mission Theater

This performance will combine dance, spoken, word and music to explore the history of the Bay Area’s Ghadar Party, a group of expatriates from India who opposed the British occupation.

The performance will be at 8 p.m. at 3316 24th St. There are also performances Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $24 for youth/students/financial hardship, for purchase here.

Saturday, May 13

Bike Coalition Richmond bike ride

Enjoy the car-free JFK Promenade while meeting fellow bikers and chatting with Bike Coalition staff about their upcoming projects. This ride will end at Cinderella Bakery at 6th Ave. and Balboa St., where you can pick up pirogi or blinchiki.

The ride will begin at 10 a.m. at 8th Ave. and the JFK Promenade and is free to participate in. Details here.

TLGBQ+ Career Fair

On Saturday afternoon, the SF LGBT Center will host Bay Area employers from a wide range of industries—including non-profits, tech, hospitality, and the city—looking to fill some available positions. The event will also provide an opportunity to get a free professional headshot taken, print resumes, and network with other jobseekers.

The event is free and will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1800 Market St. There will be a “sensory-friendly hour” from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with no background noise playing and fewer attendees, for those sensitive to noise.

Mission Artists open studios

This annual event highlights the creativity of the Mission District, in which neighborhood artists open their doors to the public. This weekend, 90 Mission artists will be participating, at locations all over the neighborhood.

The event will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, locations can be found here.

“Titans of Comedy” at Atlas Cafe

Enjoy free outdoor stand up in Atlas’ parklet this Saturday afternoon, featuring comics from around the Bay.

The show is free and will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside of 3049 20th St.

Multimedia opening reception

Chris Stokes explores equilibrium and passageways using acrylic, pen, and ink in “The Thin Places,” an exhibit opening this Saturday at Luna Rienne. The show will run through June 11.

The reception will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3318 22nd St.

Ballet Folklórico

This performance will take you on a journey through diverse regions of Mexico through Folklore Mexicano, which blends indigenous, European, and African styles of music and dance. The performance will feature live music from Mariachi La Misión.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at 2781 Mission St. Tickets are $15 plus fees, for purchase here.

“Passage through a Timeless World” flamenco performance

Returning after a three year hiatus, this performance will feature local and international dancers and musicians. The original soundtrack blends electronic music, trumpet, violin, and electric guitar, led by a Spanish guitarist.

The performance will be on Saturday from 8 to 9:15 p.m. at 401 South Van Ness Avenue. Tickets range from $25 to 55 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s day/chosen family art market at Milk

Past Milk Queer Markets have included prints, pins, ceramics, food, jewelry, and accessories made by local artists.

The market will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 302 Valencia St.

Free dessert for moms at Bissap Baobab

Mothers will get a free dessert at Bissap Baobab. Ten percent of sales from dinner will go to Denhi the Flower Lady, who has been evicted from her home. Dessert options include chocolate souffle, banana flambe, and a quinoa and yogurt dish.

Dinner at Bissap Baobab runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at 2243 Mission St.

Tuesday, May 16

Talking reparations at Manny’s

Eric McDonnell and Tinsich Hollins, chair and vice-chair of SF’s reparations advisory committee, will talk about reparations and the path forward for San Francisco.

The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 3092 16th St. Tickets are $10, for purchase here, but free if needed.