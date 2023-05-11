On Thursday, DA Brooke Jenkins dismissed all charges against SFPD Officer Christopher Flores, who in 2019 shot burglary suspect Jamaica Hampton during a foot chase in the Mission—after Hampton had already been shot twice by another officer and was crawling on the ground.

Jenkins today stated that she cannot “prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Flores did not act in reasonable self-defense.” She said that the grand jury that indicted Flores in 2020, on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a firearm, had not seen two exculpatory witness statements, and said the charges filed by her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, were filed for “political gain.”

“The probable cause standard for the indictment was only met because exculpatory evidence was not adequately presented to the grand jury by the previous administration,” her statement reads.

Body camera footage shows that on Dec. 7, 2019, Hampton attacked two police officers with a glass Grey Goose vodka bottle, causing Flores to bleed from his head. As Flores and Officer Sterling Hayes attempted to apprehend Hampton, Hampton ran off.

Hampton weaved between parked cars on 23rd Street before eventually running back in the direction of Hayes, who had anticipated Hamption’s move and headed him off. Hayes fired at Hampton multiple times, striking him twice and causing him to fall to the ground.

Surveillance footage then shows Flores, standing about four yards from Hampton, shoot the suspect while he was staggering and crawling on the ground. After Flores fired a single shot, Hayes repeatedly yelled “Stop, stop, stop!”

A split second before Flores shoots Hampton

A split second after Flores shoots Hampton

This dismissal comes on the heels of Jenkins’ facing criticism for her decision to dismiss charges against Michael Earl-Gray Anthony, the Walgreens security guard who fatally shot Banko Brown last month.

Jenkins dismissed those charges under a code allowing her to re-file at a later date — but made definitive statements that the evidence she reviewed revealed Anthony “believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense,” which hamstrung any future prosecution.

Police and the DA have confirmed that Brown was unarmed. Neither the police nor the DA will release surveillance footage of the shooting.

In February, Jenkins dismissed charges against Officer Christopher Samayoa, who shot dead carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil in 2017. In March, the DA’s office pulled medical records for Sean Moore, who in 2020 died of wounds sustained during a 2017 police shooting. This led to concern among Moore’s survivors that the DA was fishing for a rationale to drop charges against Officer Kenneth Cha, who shot Moore.