Civil rights attorney John Burris has filed a civil lawsuit asking for “no less than” $25 million in damages on behalf of the parents of Banko Brown, who was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard last month.

The suit names Walgreens, Kingdom Group Protective Services and security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, who fatally shot the unarmed Brown at 6:30 p.m. on April 27. Burris is claiming this was a negligent wrongful death.

The suit is being brought “to vindicate Anthony’s wrongful taking of Banko’s life,” said Burris in a press release. It is being filed on behalf of Terry and Kevinisha Brown, Brown’s parents.

“This will help bring justice and change for Banko Brown,” said Terry Brown. In light of family conflicts at the previous day’s funeral services and burial, Terry said he’s confident Burris’ suit will bring some much-needed solace, and change what he considers “bad policies” that endanger lives.

Burris will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. in his Oakland offices, showing stills and slowed-down videos to highlight the positioning of Anthony and Brown at the time of the shooting.

This morning, Burris said the videos “will show the officer was in a position of safety, and that Banko was exiting the store. [Anthony’s] life was not in danger.”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on May 15 declined to file charges against Anthony. As early as May 1, she stated that the evidence in the case “clearly” showed him to be operating in self-defense as he was believed himself to be in “mortal danger.” Anthony claims Brown threatened to stab him, repeatedly, while pinned to the ground during a fight following Brown’s shoplifting attempt. No other witnesses could corroborate this threat.

The full complaint.

The complaint states that “Anthony’s failure to exercise reasonable care was the proximate cause of Mr. Brown’s death.”

That failure, according to Burris, is the fault of the three named parties: Walgreens, Kingdom Group and Anthony himself. In the complaint, Burris explains that Walgreens’ policy of hiring armed security personnel to confront suspected shoplifters, especially in the downtown area of San Francisco which sees higher numbers of unhoused and under-resourced people, presented a direct danger to shoppers.

Add to that Walgreens’ ever-changing rules around use of force: According to Anthony and internal security firm records, he was instructed to begin using force against suspected shoplifters shortly before the shooting. This constant shift, said Burris, “contributed to the security guards’ belief that they could use deadly force whenever they saw fit.”

Burris stated that, in essence, “Banko’s death is in the hands of Walgreens’ executives.”

As for Kingdom Group, Burris claims the company failed to monitor its employees’ mental states. Anthony revealed in a media interview that he was on “edge.” Burris contends that Kingdom Group acted irresponsibly in sending fatigued but highly armed guards to monitor its clients’ stores.

Anthony himself stated that he was acting in self-defense, fearing for his life as Brown, in the last moments of his own life, bent his body forward while backpedaling out of the store, allegedly spitting on the guard.

“Defendant Anthony’s killing of the unarmed Mr. Brown shocks the conscience,” the civil complaint reads. “It was the rash, angry reaction of someone frustrated by the demands of his job, taking it out on Mr. Brown in the worst, most violent way possible. All defendants are subject to punitive damages.”