Thieves struck Mr. Pizza Man early Sunday morning, smashing the glass front door and making off with about $200 from the cash register.

“They just broke in and stole the whole register,” said the cashier, Gustavo Riberio-Quintanilha. He said nothing else was stolen, and that the glass door would probably take another couple hundred dollars to fix.

The thieves broke in at about 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, said Riberio-Quintanilha; the burglary was capture on surveillance cameras, and the owner has filed a police report, he said.

It’s the first such burglary the cashier could recall in years, though he did say that the shop, at 2680 22nd St. at the intersection with York Street, had seen some incidents recently where stones were thrown at their windows.

The last incident at the shop in Mission Local’s archives was over a decade ago, when a purportedly gang-related shooting took place on the corner, one of two such shootings over that weekend in 2012.

By Sunday afternoon, the pizza joint was open, painters’ tape affixed across the broken door. The parlor’s owner, who declined to be interviewed, was restocking the vending machine with soda, and three cooks were rolling pizza dough behind the counter.

The smashed glass door at Mr. Pizza Man on April 23, 2023, a few hours after a burglary. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros.