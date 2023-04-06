Leer en español

It’s been a newsworthy week in San Francisco, and Mission Local has you covered. Read up on the San Jose Police Officers’ Association head’s fentanyl ring, a controversial housing proposed for Potrero, the approval of Valencia’s coming bike lane few want, 12 people saved from eviction and more at missionlocal.org.

There’s plenty to unwind with around the neighborhood this weekend that will keep you dry through the coming storm.

Right now

Mission Food Pantry has food to give

When: Daily

Where: 4080 Mission St.

Sign up, tell a neighbor! Mission Food Pantry at the YMCA, 4080 Mission St., says: “We currently have 41 slots available in our food pantry, reserved for folks in the neighborhood who are 60+ and/or have a disability.”

If you’re interested, apply directly through the SF Marin Food Bank website, visit our front desk, or call 415-586-6900.

Thursday

Documentary on Nam June Paik, ‘Father of Video Art’

When: April 6-13

Where: The Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St

“Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV” (2023) is screening at the Roxie every night until April 13. Meet director Amanda Kim for a Q&A after the Thursday, April 6, 8:30 p.m. show, with introduction and moderation by executive producer Steve Jang.

The film chronicles the life and work of Nam June Paik, a pillar of the American avant-garde in the 20th century, widely regarded as the father of video art, who coined the phrase “Electronic Superhighway,” and is arguably the most famous Korean artist in modern history. Features readings of the artist’s writings by Executive Producer Steven Yeun (Minari, Nope).

See a list of times and ticket info here.

Jazz trio comes to Asiento

When: April 6, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Asiento, 2730 21st St.

A first Thursday live music night featuring Trio Côtier with a “cocktail vibe” that shouldn’t be missed. Grab a friend (or make one there) and a glass of wine and enjoy the sunset from Bryant and 21st.

Friday

‘Hyphy Ever After’: Muni Raised Me closing show

When: April 7, 6 p.m.

Where: SOMArts, 934 Brannan St

SOMArts’ Muni Raised Me closes with Hyphy Ever After on Friday, April 7, 6 p.m. Hyphy Ever After features a Vogue and Tone dance workshop with SirJoQ, a musical performance by Maya Songbird, local vendors and a dance party with FNG DJs. This celebration embodies the queer, trans, and artistic legacies that have shaped this home and continue to combat capitalism with joy and love.

6 p.m., doors open

6:30-7:30 p.m., Vogue and Tone dance workshop with SirJoQ

7:45 PM, performance by Maya Songbird, FNG DJ set

Get your tickets today!

Comedy night at the Valencia Room

When: April 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Valencia Room, 647 Valencia St.

The Setup Comedy show brings a fun night of stand up to The Valencia Room this Friday. “You’re guaranteed to see someone hilarious,” say the organizers of the show. It’s perfect for a date night, birthday or just a fun time out with friends.

The Setup regularly features comedians who have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and HBO. You never know who will drop in! Craft beer and drink specials will be aplenty.

This event is for ages 21 and over. Parking is available on the street or the SFMTA parking garage on 16th and Hoff. Find details here.

plural — show up to discuss this weighty matter.

Saturday

Annual Selena Tribute Cruise

When: April 8, 4 p.m.

Where: Cesar Chavez and 24th Street

“Anything for Selenas”: Lowriders cruise out at 4 p.m., going low and slow across town starting at Mission between Cesar Chavez and 24th Street. Vendors, food and lots of community come together every year around Selena Pérez’ birthday to honor the “Queen of Tejano Music” and adored Mexican-American singer who was killed in 1995 at only 24.

In the 1980s, California law allowed cities to ban cruising. As of February, a new bill would reverse the limitations like street blockages and ticketing that still target lowriders to this day.

Rally: Big publishers are threatening libraries

When: April 8, 11 a.m.

Where: 300 Funston Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118

Rally for the digital future of libraries! The Internet Archive is appealing a judgment that threatens the future of all libraries. Big publishers are suing to cut off libraries’ ownership and control of digital books, opening new paths for censorship and surveillance. If this ruling is allowed to stand, it will result in:

Increased censorship or even deletion of books, decided only by big publishing shareholders

Big Tech growing its overreach into library patron’s data, making people unsafe by monetizing intimate personal information on what they read or research

Even more predatory licensing fees from media monopolies, who are gobbling up public and school library budgets

Reduced access to books for people from every community

More information is available at BattleForLibraries.com and here.

Ongoing

George Saunders’ ‘Home’ adapted for stage

When: April 5-19

Where: Z Below, 450 Florida St.

Z Space and Word for Word present “Home,” directed by Sheila Balter, started Wednesday and runs until the 19th. April 5-19 at Z Below, 450 Florida St.

“Home” is the story of Mikey, a returning war veteran who finds an increasingly cruel and absurd world awaits him and his quest for understanding and compassion. “George Saunders’ subtle yet absurdist humor brings a unique slant to otherwise dark topics,” says Z Space.

George Saunders said of the performance: “If you send four hundred thousand people into a shitstorm, don’t expect everybody to come back smelling like roses. Some of them are going to come back damaged. To show ourselves to be an honorable culture, we have to step up and deal with them with all the generosity and love we can summon, or shame on us.”

The cast includes local talent Tre’Vonne Bell, Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe, Robert Ernst Norman Gee, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Brennan Pickman-Thoon, Brian Rivera and JoAnne Winter.

Reserve tickets here.

SFUSD Citywide Youth Arts Festival

When: April 6-24

Where: Find list of sites here

For the first time since 2019, the San Francisco Unified School District Arts Department will host the Citywide Youth Arts Festival, a free event that celebrates student voice and the creative process by showcasing student visual and performing arts throughout San Francisco. Live performing arts events will take place on April 15, with visual art exhibitions taking place throughout the city from April 6 to 24.

The April 15 showcase features live performances from students in the music, theater, dance and media arts disciplines. Performances and visual arts exhibitions begin at 10 a.m.

Highlights

Dom Nguyen’s SF International High School visual art students highlight the power of art as a voice and vehicle for unique, individual expression at SFArtsEd at Minnesota Street Project

Ulloa Elementary will showcase taiko drumming at the Golden Gate Bandshell

Burton High School’s choir, jazz band and concert band will perform at the Bayview Opera House

Schools throughout the city will screen media arts at SFMOMA in collaboration with the Bay Area Video Coalition (BAVC)

Students in the fifth grade class at Cobb Elementary explore the art of improvisation with StageWrite and reflect on their experience in the drama residency

Venues include the Contemporary Jewish Museum, Bayview Opera House, Mission Cultural Center, the SF Library Main Branch, the de Young Museum, Bay Area Video Coalition and more.