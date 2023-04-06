A New Year’s Eve storm gave The Wooden Nickel a new definition of “dive bar,” plunging several feet of fetid water into a spot once known for its local crowd.

The bar never reopened after the storm because of an extensive mold problem caused by the incident. Owner Nancy Chung has announced that it will be permanently closing after seven years in the neighborhood.

Scenes from the time showed flood waters several feet high, drowning cars nearby and fully washing away the bar’s blue parklet. The bar’s inventory and equipment were destroyed and its walls and floors ruined, creating a serious mold infestation that the bar’s owner said would require “considerable” time and money to fix.

“I don’t have it in me, financially or emotionally, to keep going,” said Chung, of her decision to shutter the bar.

Photos sourced from Chung’s GoFundMe.

The bar’s formal closure was first reported by Broke-Ass Stuart.

A February mold inspection revealed a concentration of 70,000 mold spores per cubic meter, a reading 140 times the 500 spores per cubic meter normally considered safe. The space is still considered a hazard, said Chung.

“The mold inspector said anyone entering should be wearing a ventilator,” she added.

Margarita Lara, a bartender at Elixir on 16th and Guerrero, said that when she went to check in on the Nickel a few weeks after the floods, she could smell mold through the mail slot.

Chung started a GoFundMe after the flooding in December, but updated supporters in March that she did not raise enough money to save the bar. She pointed to the cost of curing the mold infestation and strained negotiations with her landlord over responsibility for the damages; legal action may yet come to pass, she wrote.

She raised $37,295, which she used to pay for rent, debris removal, legal fees, and to provide her employees with a financial cushion while they looked for new jobs. She has another two years on her lease, which she’s hoping to end early.

Chung opened the Nickel in 2016, but has been a bartender for over 20 years. Since moving to San Francisco 14 years ago, she’s worked behind bars at Homestead, Delirium, Lone Palm, and Thieves Tavern.

Local bartenders spoke fondly about the Nickel’s local crowd, Taco Tuesday, the pool table in the bar’s parklet, and Chung’s dog, Roux, who passed away last fall. But Chung remembered her spot, first and foremost, for its woman-dominated crowd.

“I’d say it was about 80 percent women,” said Chung. “Which is rare. What kind of bar do you go to which isn’t filled with a bunch of dudes who won’t leave you alone?”

Aleah Vollono, a bartender at the Flying Pig Bistro and Pub on South Van Ness between 15th and 16th streets, described the Nickel as a “watering hole for locals.”

“It’s tucked away and really neighborhoody,” said Lara, the bartender at Elixir.

“Local” is a compliment, but it can also be a challenge.

“There are challenges to being off the beaten path,” Chung said, of the bar’s location on 15th and Folsom. “The people who were there were very purposeful, though.”

Perhaps this is one of the reasons that Josh Marks, a bartender at The Willows, on Folsom between 11th and 12th streets, is also sad to the Nickel go.

“A bar closing negatively affects other bars,” he said, “because people don’t come to go to just one bar. And every bar brings people to the area.”

Peter Elzer, a retired beer specialist who helps out at Bender’s Bar and Grill on South Van Ness and 19th, says that bars in the area have been challenged by San Francisco’s changing crowd, and the pandemic.

“People don’t stay out late anymore, kids don’t even drink these days,” he said. “These tech kids buy one beer, pay on their debit cards, don’t tip, and are in bed by midnight.”

Chung didn’t want to point fingers, however.

“Our idea of going out has really changed,” she said. “But we’re all in this boat of confusion, and complaining isn’t going to get anybody anywhere.”

On Saturday night, the bar will be having a goodbye party at Kilowatt, on 16th Street, where the Nickel’s old manager now works.