On Monday, more than 500 San Francisco teachers and school staff members rallied outside the school district’s headquarters while their colleagues’ toiled inside, hammering out the details of a new union contract that could grant higher wages, limits on class sizes, and a slew of other benefits.

The rally, an “informational picket,” took place during the fourth bargaining session between the United Educators of San Francisco and the San Francisco Unified School District. The teachers’ union had some 70 members inside 555 Franklin St., hoping to win seven different policy proposals, including a $12,000 across-the-board raise for all credentialed teachers, salary caps of $30 an hour for paraeducators, and limits on class sizes and workloads.

“There’s been a build-up of grievances over the last several years,” said Alex Schmaus, a special education instructional aide and member of the bargaining team. Principal among them is the catastrophic failure of the school district’s payroll system, costing thousands of teachers millions of dollars in delayed paychecks; teachers and staff have still not been made whole.

“To attract and retain certificated educators, we need to provide salaries that enable educators to live in the area in which we work,” the union notes in its rationale for higher teachers’ wages. If successful, all credentialed teachers would receive the $12,000 raise, with an additional 8 percent raise proposed for the 2024-2025 school year.

Supervisors Dean Preston and Ahsha Safai joined the picket line, alongside teachers carrying signs in English, Spanish and Chinese. Many called attention to the realities both in the classroom and outside it.

“I teach 161 students,” read one sign. The proposed union contract would limit class sizes to around 30 students for most teachers.

“I’m 42. I shouldn’t have to live with five other roommates! Pay us now,” read another.

District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí marching alongside hundreds of San Francisco teachers and staff in support of a new contract on Monday, April 17, 2023. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

UESF’s bargaining team. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

Teachers block the street. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

Teachers block the street. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

Teachers block the street. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

Alex Schumaus, a special education instructional aide at a middle school. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

Teachers’ picket line. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken April 17, 2023.

Higher wages for teachers were not the only issue. Schmaus referred to the long negotiating process happening inside the school district’s offices as “an equality and solidarity bargaining,” meaning the union was not only asking for raises for credentialed teachers, but also other school staff. “We’re trying to close the gap this time.”

According to Schmaus, many so-called paraeducators, including teachers’ assistants and security guards, currently start at an hourly wage of $18. (In July 2023, the minimum wage in San Francisco will reach $18.07.)

The proposed union contract would nearly double that, to a floor of $30, and institute set raises every five years for the first 20 years.

“Today is a very important day,” said Frank Lara, the executive vice president of the teachers’ union, which represents more than 6,500 teachers and staff in San Francisco. The union, Lara said, was hoping to show the school district that “they need to take it seriously and we have the support of all our members.”

Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for the school district, noted that the district had already signed an agreement for the 2022-2023 school year that included a 6 percent raise for teachers and paraeducators, additional prep time for teachers, and dedicated substitute teachers at certain schools.

Still, teachers said signing a new contract would be a sticking point.

“Right now our bargaining team is offering them a super reasonable contract,” said Gregory McGarry, a teacher at Mission High. “Basically what we’re saying is, “If you don’t accept this, we’re going to force you to, because we’re not going to sign anything else.’”

A chapter of the union called SFMORE, the “Movement of Rank-and-File Educators,” also threatened a strike if negotiations panned out. A flyer distributed at the picket read,“If these fair demands go unmet, we must prepare to strike. School strikes are powerful because they can disrupt business-as-usual in an entire city.”

As the night wore on and temperatures dropped, a steady stream of hot chocolate and Costco pizzas helped keep the teachers warm. Teachers did Zumba with their kids, and passing cars honked their support.