Cement with footsteps cut into it, a sandbag and a bong in a pile of dirt.
At Church and 18th streets. Photo by Zach Smith.

Church and 18th Streets.

See all snaps.

Follow Us

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *