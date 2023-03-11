Calling grannys, in-laws, and whoever else. This week’s short and sweet Mission Moves is about something else short and sweet — accessory dwelling units. Let’s take a look-see.

From garages to granny flats

Turns out, garages can be more than a place for storing your crap or jumpstarting your “billion dollar start-up idea.”

Mission Housing has converted four garages at 18th and San Carlos streets into fully affordable, electrified accessory dwelling units, or ADUs (also known as granny flats or in-law units). But no matter what you call them, or who resides within, ADUs are smaller homes that tend to be built in a backyard or are attached to the main residence.

San Francisco piloted legalizing ADUs in 2014, in part because many were erected without the proper permits, and expanded the program officially in 2016. And with new legislation like SB9, which proposed splitting lots, developers and legislators are increasingly looking toward constructing ADUs to maximize housing density and stretch the city’s finite resource of land.

“For us, it’s wonderful. We can utilize really small spaces,” said Kevin Kitchingham, Mission Housing’s director of housing development and construction.

I took a look into one at 3434 18th St. and studio-like in size and amenities. The city’s planning department said ADUs are generally cheaper to build. Kitchingham agreed, explaining that land costs are taken out of the equation because Mission Housing or other builders already own the land.

The ADUs at 3434 18th St. have become increasingly popular for non-family members. I know one friend and his partner live in an ADU in Berkeley (the cutest pad ever!) and a friend’s sister occupies one in San Mateo post-college. “This trend toward densification is definitely going to continue,” said Howard Blecher, the principal architect of Blecher Building + Urban Design, which designed the ADUs.

Sure, it would take heaps of ADUs to make a decent dent in the housing crisis, but every unit counts — including Mission Housing’s four units. Its units will be listed on DAHLIA, the city’s affordable housing website, said executive director Sam Moss.

“Legalizing granny flats, or allowing ADUs is just another tool in the toolbox; it’s not meant to solve all the issues,” Kitchingham said.

These particular ADUs will go to residents who earn 55 percent area median income. Easy accessibility also makes them attractive for anyone with mobility issues. The ground floor is far preferable, to, say, Victorians with millions of stairs.

In this particular case, Mission Housing was able to bring affordable units online faster, too. The flats at 3434 18th St. bypassed the city’s onerous permitting process, thanks to legislation by Sen. Scott Wiener. That legislation allows ADUs to be built automatically, or by right, if the building had a structural retrofit, said Moss.

A thumbs-up by Mayor Breed, who in 2018 issued an executive directive to speed garage conversions, didn’t hurt either.

Mission Housing knocked out another common adversary to affordable housing: Funding. The nonprofit funded the units independently, leveraging money it raised from other projects. Each unit cost $650,000, including the costs of retrofitting.

The ADUs are ready to go, but won’t open until PG&E can come on-site and increase the service. That could happen anytime in the next few weeks — if the weather permits. Understandably, Kitchingham said, PG&E canceled the electrification appointment to deal with the weather.

“This week they are on storm duty,” Kitchingham said. “I imagine they are on storm duty for a while.”

Have a question or tidbit about the neighborhood or development? Let me know, and it may make it into a new Mission Moves.

