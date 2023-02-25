Hello! I’m trying something new with this week’s Mission Moves, my newsy development newsletter. Instead of wrapping up three items of interest in one piece, we’re going to break it up into separate bites. Something about, “people don’t want to read anything too long anymore.” I got you. Let’s dive in:



An avocado tree is saved — for now



If peace is symbolized by olive trees, maybe conflict is symbolized by this avocado tree.

At a recent Board of Appeals hearing, commissioners upheld an appeal that blocked the removal and replacement of an avocado tree at 3832 18th St. for the near future. The appeals board decided that the tree removal, originally recommended by Public Works, would take effect only once the developer M-J SF LLC. secures a building or demolition permit to start construction.

“Why cut it out first, when you don’t know that it’s actually going to get built?” Board of Appeals President Rick Swig said. Including Swig, all five appeal commissioners voted to save the tree – at least for now.

But though Californians love avocados, was that what this appeal was really about? At one point during Wednesday’s hearing, Chris Buck, an urban forester with Public Works, opined: “I really see this as largely about development, and not about the tree.”

And based on the hearing arguments, he was probably right.

Thanos Diacakis, a nearby resident for 13 years who is leading the appeal to stop the project, argued that the tree shouldn’t get cut down because the project might not get built.

Developers originally proposed a six-story, 19-unit development, allowed under the State Density Bonus law. But the SF Planning Commission, in an attempt to reach a compromise, asked developers to sketch a five-story 19-unit building to appease neighbors’ concerns over the building’s height. That local decision earned a Notice of Violation from the state department, which argued it violated the density bonus law.

Diacakis pointed out that the project might be “litigated and dragged out” by the disagreement between the state and city for a long time. The tree shouldn’t be cut because “this project may never get built,” Diackakis said.

Plus: “We have about more than 50 neighbors that are opposed to both forms of this gigantic building that they are filling with tech dorms.”

“The appellant is clearly grasping at straws, and is not interested in protecting this tree,” countered Brian O’Neill, an attorney representing the developers at Wednesday’s hearing.

O’Neill noted it was the neighbors’ third appeal. “It’s the neighbors latest attempt to derail a project that would bring 19 units of desperately needed housing.”

Despite that no demolition nor construction permit has been issued, O’Neill said the tree would impede construction. O’Neill added that the neighbors exceeded the number of allowable hearings on a singular project, which is five, according to a state law that, ironically, was created to avoid situations exactly like this.

One hearing was scheduled erroneously, Diacakis said.

But remember, the appeal was about the tree removal and replacement, not the project.

When Commissioner Swig asked if developers would accept a tree removal and replacement on the condition of proper permitting — his compromise — O’Neill said they would “generally… oppose” that. So, that’s a head-scratcher. Maybe none of this is about the project, either.

