In a packed courtroom at 850 Bryant St. Wednesday morning, Judge Loretta Giorgi granted a 6-day delay of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ application to dismiss manslaughter charges against Officer Christopher Samayoa, who shot and killed Keita O’Neil in 2017.

Judge Giorgi’s decision gives O’Neil’s aunt, April Green, and her attorney, Brian Ford, one week to convince California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office to take the case out of Jenkins’ hands.

“I do not see any harm in staying the dismissal until the 7th,” said the judge, noting that, if the attorney general fails to follow up, she will lift the stay, which would effectively allow the charges to be dismissed.

Jenkins’ grounds for dismissal are that former District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s “desire to make history” blinded his office to the “facts,” and that “they chose to press on for personal political gain” – in spite of Boudin’s subsequent recall.

Earlier this month, Ford requested Bonta remove the district attorney’s office from the case based on “personal bias and political motivation,” arguing that conflicting opinions within the office and misrepresentation of evidence disqualify Jenkins.

Equipto from F12 speaks at Wednesday’s rally outside 850 Bryant. Photo by Griffin Jones, March 1, 2023 Activists take to the street to protest Jenkins’ move to dismiss manslaughter charges against Officer Samayoa. Photo by Nick DeRenzi, March 1, 2023

In his response, Chief Assistant Attorney General Lance Winters wrote: “We do not believe the District Attorney has a recusable conflict of interest in this case,” but that the attorney general’s office is continuing to review the charge “in light of the District Attorney’s intention to dismiss.”

In a statement during today’s hearing, Green, who has Stage 3 ovarian cancer and is confined to a wheelchair, expressed her concern that Bonta’s office isn’t getting all the right information, and has not had time to review all the evidence in Samayoa’s prosecution.

Among this evidence is body cam footage that, Ford said, indisputably shows that O’Neil was killed in cold blood.

“All we need is time. My nephew’s case is still alive,” urged Green. “I believe once [Bonta] meets with us that things will change. I’m worried he’s not getting all the information.”

While proceedings took place, the action was out in the street. On the steps of 850 Bryant, protestors gathered to speak out against the district attorney’s decision to dismiss the case. Those present included representatives from Critical Resistance, Supervisor Dean Preston’s Office, F12, a group focused on police abolition, and the local Democratic Socialists of America chapter.

Steve Zeltzer, a labor activist and radio host with KPOO, criticized what he described as the district attorney’s office working on behalf of POA interests, claiming that the dismissal of charges against Officer Samayoa is part of a larger narrative.

“Jenkins is shutting down the unit to investigate crimes by police. The police budget in San Francisco is massive, and just increased.”

Mission Local reported last year on Jenkins’ removal of Boudin-era staffers from O’Neil’s case, and the SF Chronicle reported last week on the shrinking of the Independent Investigative Bureau – the branch of the district attorney’s office that investigates all officer-involved shootings, excessive use of force cases and in-custody deaths.

Alongside this, the Department of Police Accountability is losing nearly $400,000 from its $9.5 million budget and isn’t planning to fill any staff vacancies, according to Mayor Breed’s plans for fiscal year 2023-24.

Page one in the California Attorney General’s office response to Attorney Ford’s request to remove DA Jenkins from the case. Photo courtesy Attorney John Ford Page two in the California Attorney General’s office response. Photo courtesy Attorney John Ford

Equipto, an organizer with F12, noted the discrepancies between the city’s focus on police murders outside the state and its handling of cases at home.

“You know about George Floyd – but do you know about Keita O’Neil? You know about Breonna Taylor – but do you know about Jessica Williams?”

Jessica Williams was a homeless mother of 5 who was shot and killed by police in 2016. Then-DA George Gascón declined to file charges against the officer.

Calling Green’s statement a “heartfelt soliloquy,” Attorney Julia Fox, representing Officer Samayoa, said she didn’t “see the logic behind giving an additional 6 days to the AG office to do what they already have known they could have done up until this point.”

But Ford and Green are firm in their stance. The district attorney, said Ford, “doesn’t have a good faith basis for dismissal. ‘Politicized’ is not a basis for dismissing a case.”

There is cause for hope – the O’Neil case is garnering international attention with the recent involvement of Grassroots Law Project, an organization that successfully lobbied for Attorney General Bonta’s engagement in the case of Sean Monterrosa’s 2020 murder.

Green said: “Mayor Breed is standing by Tyre in Tennessee because she believes those police should be held accountable. Why is it that she doesn’t feel our Black men in her own city being murdered by police should not be held accountable?

“How can she micromanage another killing in another state and not do anything to protect the Black and Brown men in her own city? Where is the justice in this situation?”