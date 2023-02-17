After a seven-month hiatus, the Pancake/Creme Brulee Cart Guy is back!

Curtis Kimball, who has been incredibly popular in the Mission and even nationally for giving out free pancakes, will pick up spatula again. And as always, they are free.

A whole bunch of stuff, including pancakes, syrup, blueberries, chocolate chips, neighbors, high fives, bad jokes and unruly children, will be available at his Alabama Street home (between Precita and Cesar Chavez) this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kimball bid the city adieu last July to be closer to ailing family. He moved back last month, “we thought it was the best city for each member of our family to kind of be the fullest expression of themselves,” he said. “It’s warm and creative and free.”

He’s looking forward to the upcoming party — “What makes it special, to be honest, is nothing I do, it’s always just that people come expecting it to be special, and that’s what makes it special.”

When Black History Month meets Lunar New Year

Join the Second Annual District 10 Visitacion Valley Black History Month and Lunar New Year Celebration taking place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will kick off with lion dance at 10:30 a.m. and include a range of other performances, showcasing art, and fostering community spirit. The event will take place at the Visitacion Valley Greenway Children’s Play Garden, located at 170 Teddy Ave. Come and be part of this special event!

16-hour live reading of the Jan. 6 report

On Presidents Day, Feb. 20, Manny’s at 16th and Valencia is organizing an unprecedented 16-hour live reading of the entire final Jan. 6 report from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The aim is to foster awareness and understanding of the report’s contents, and bring together a range of civic and business leaders, writers, artists, politicians, journalists, and community members to read it in its entirety. The reading will be accompanied by free coffee and tea for all attendees. For more information, please click here.

Noise Pop Festival

The organizers of the Noise Pop Festival, a premier independent music and arts festival in the San Francisco Bay Area, have released their alternative programming schedule for the 30th anniversary celebration taking place from Feb. 20-26.

Festival-goers can expect sets from Yo La Tengo, STRFKR, Boy Harsher, Duster, and FIDLAR, as well as fan favorites such as Junglepussy, Spellling, No Vacation, Tommy Guerrero, and Bob Mould, among many others.

Concert tickets and festival badges are now on sale here.

A Trash Talk

Join Vincent Yuen, the “trash master,” for a special how-to session on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Manny’s, to discover practical ways of making the streets cleaner in San Francisco. This sponsored trash talk is presented by Refuse Refuse, the organization Yuen created to tackle the trash buildup on the streets. The session will address the question of who to call to help clean up the mess and what regular San Franciscans can do to help make the streets cleaner. For more information, please click here.

A four-part discussion on understanding homelessness in SF

Visit Manny’s for a four-part series aimed at understanding homelessness in San Francisco. The first part, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 21, will explore the causes of homelessness and who makes up the homeless population in the city. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, part two will cover the history of the issue in San Francisco and what has been done in the past to address it.

Part three will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 and focus on current efforts to combat homelessness in the city. Finally, part four, happening on Friday, Feb. 24, will bring together Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, and Rafael Mandelman, District 8 Supervisor, to discuss their respective visions for how to address homelessness in a civic and respectful conversation. For more information, please click here.

MCCLA looking for Summer Camp Teachers

The Multicultural Arts Summer Youth Program by Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is currently hiring summer camp teachers for music, dance, art, and theater. The program is seeking individuals who are passionate and dedicated to teaching children through a hands-on learning experience in the artistic process. If you have the required experience of working with 7-13 year olds, please send your resume to info@missionculturalcenter.org.

CMC announces 2023 sessions

Community Music Center (CMC) offers a unique opportunity to ignite your musical creativity, with faculty members from the CMC Cultural Traditions and Winds/Brass Departments sharing stories about their inspiration and influences that have guided them as both professional musicians and teachers. Scheduled to begin Thursday, March 2, this eight-part online course series offers engaging demonstrations, musical examples and creative tips to inspire and enrich your musical journey. For more information, click here.

Art exhibit

Visual artist Ann Hamilton’s exhibit, here • there • then • now, is taking place at 500 Capp Street and will continue until the end of April. Hamilton selected objects from artist David Ireland’s practice, explored their forms and types of materials, and scanned each object to create luminous images that will be displayed with newspaper prints as free souvenirs to take home. The exhibit tries to reach across time and place to form an engagement, reflection and response. For more information, please click here.