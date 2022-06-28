They say the average time to run a 10k is about an hour. And although Vincent Yuen took 14 hours to walk just a little over 10k, he filled over 100 bags of trash along Mission Street during the clean-up day he called, “On a Mission On Mission.”

For the longest day of the year, Yuen organized a trash clean-up with some 35 volunteers. He started at Sickles Avenue – just above the border of Daly City – and ended at The Embarcadero.

Yuen, who now picks up trash full time under the volunteer cleanup effort Refuse Refuse, organizes cleanups across San Francisco every week.