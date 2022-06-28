They say the average time to run a 10k is about an hour. And although Vincent Yuen took 14 hours to walk just a little over 10k, he filled over 100 bags of trash along Mission Street during the clean-up day he called, “On a Mission On Mission.”
For the longest day of the year, Yuen organized a trash clean-up with some 35 volunteers. He started at Sickles Avenue – just above the border of Daly City – and ended at The Embarcadero.
Yuen, who now picks up trash full time under the volunteer cleanup effort Refuse Refuse, organizes cleanups across San Francisco every week.
Oh dear, you got a typo up there. Vince “he dumped over 100 bags of trash along Mission Street “ ‘picked up’ might be more appropriate. But many thanks for publishing this for SF.
Thanks to Vince for organizing, William for reporting, and Mission Local for publishing this feat! I’ve got a new passion for trashin’ – eager to participate in another pick-up and help recruit more talent 🙂
