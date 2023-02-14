The story.

All aboard the Love Boat. Paz and Rauda met on a Hornblower Cruise in San Francisco, where Paz waited tables and Rauda whisked up whatever cuisine the clients wished. (He still is the couple’s designated cook.) The two opened D’Copper+ in late 2017, where they sell the copperware Andrea’s family has crafted for generations.

They put off getting married because Paz believed “paper doesn’t give you commitment.” Raul agreed: “We got married just to have fun.” They held the ceremony just before Covid in Paz’s copper-filled hometown. It was held according to indigenous tradition, fit with flower crowns, freshly burned copal, and both a priest and a shaman. All the jewelry was copper, and ceremonial gifts were given, including a “key” meant to symbolize the ability to “open whatever they commit to.” The key sits at D’Copper+.

What’s the best part about working together?

Paz: I believe that together we complement each other, even on business. We are most powerful together. I believe I have more [coppersmithing] knowledge than him…but I’m very shy. Sometimes customers approach, and he’s like, “Oh, you should buy this for your wife,” and I’m not like that. I just let them look.

Rauda: When she’s not here, I have big sales. The next day she’s here: No sales.

What do you two argue about at work?

Paz: Very, very stupid things. Like today we were cleaning in the front, the windows. I’m this type of person that I always want to get control. I want to tell him how to do it.

Rauda: Why? Washing windows is so easy.

Paz: He can do many things in one day, and I can only do like, maybe one, but I want to be like, perfect. So that happens. So, he was cleaning the windows and then I saw, like, dust on the bars. And I was like, “Why don’t you clean this first?”

Rauda: Like, go back to your side. Let me. There is no reason for you to help me.

Paz: In the end, I’ll do whatever I want to. [Rauda usually relents, though] he’s just not accepting that he’s doing whatever I like. [She laughs.]

Rauda: Tell her about yesterday, please. Yesterday, I told her, “We parked over there,” and she said, “No, we parked over here.” I said, okay, let’s go. We walk all the way down. And she said, “I think we parked in the place that you said.” I said: “I know.”

Paz: That would’ve been a big fight years ago. But now, he’s telling me —

Rauda: I tell her we need the exercise.

How do you not get sick of each other after working all day together?

Rauda: As soon as we drive home, I’m asking her what she wants for dinner. That makes it a nice conversation. And then we hold hands, we kiss on the way home, and it’s really nice. But over here, it’s not that. I don’t want to kiss her. [He feigns a grimace.]

Paz: [Laughs] Yeah, it’s like when we’re coworkers, we’re really professional.

Yeah, that’s how we change it. You know, we’re nice to each other. In life, he’s the one always making me smile. He’s funny. And I’m not like that. I’m more, like, grumpy.



Rauda: She doesn’t want to laugh, but she doesn’t have a choice.