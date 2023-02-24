When a man dressed in black approached the El Tonayense taco truck around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Irma Rodriguez thought it was just a regular customer.

“How can I help you?” Rodriguez was ready to write the man’s order in her notebook, while her colleague was busy preparing food behind her.

The man hesitated. “Give me the money,” he said.

“I don’t have money,” replied Rodriguez.

“I know you do,” the man said.

Then he took out a gun and pointed it at Rodriguez.

Rodriguez felt the tension. She handed over all her cash in cashier. The assailant took it and the tip jar near the window before fleeing, hopping into a waiting car that headed north.

Rodriguez’s colleague tried to take a picture but he was too nervous to find his phone quickly enough. By the time he got a hold of his phone, the robber was out of sight.

Irma Rodriguez, standing in the same place where she was pointed by the gun yesterday. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

Rodriguez estimated the total loss is around $500. She started everyday with $200 in change, a habit over the four years and nine-hour days. The truck operates daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

El Tonayense’s food truck has been selling tacos, burritos and other Mexican fast food near Best Buy for the last 17 years.

Rodriguez said that, two months ago, the truck was ransacked after being parked there overnight.

“I am not sure if it’s the same one. But that person broke the window and the lock, took the camera, soda and everything in the truck,” said Rodriguez.

The broken window after a theft two months ago. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

It was the Mission Police District’s 19th recorded armed robbery of the year. The number is similar to 2022 (20 cases) and 2021 (18 cases) in the first two months of the year, but slightly higher than pre pandemic tallies.

During the pandemic, the number of reported robberies with guns in the Mission Police District soared from 85 cases in 2019 to 158 cases in 2022. Overall robberies, however, decreased from 491 to 404 cases.