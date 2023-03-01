Tool shed in Holly Park.
The damaged shed. Photo from Nextdoor, https://nextdoor.com/p/gpmhrqcWnLrZ?view=detail&init_source=search&query=holly%20park.

A work shed in Holly Park caught fire early Sunday morning, with firefighters dispatched to the scene just before 5 a.m. The blaze was contained, but damaged a maintenance vehicle housed in the shed. No people were injured.

Tamara Aparton, a spokesperson for the Recreations and Parks Department, said that there will be “no real impacts” to visitors to the park.

“We will continue to maintain the park, it will just be a little more challenging for our gardeners since they will have to bring equipment in from elsewhere until we can replace the structure,” Aparton said.

The investigation into what caused the fire is in progress. Captain Jonathan Baxter said that the department is focused on whether the shed had electricity, whether the vehicle could have caused the fire, and whether there were any other items in the shed.

He said the department will also be investigating who used the shed and when it was last used.

“Any speculation on cause at this time is exactly that, speculative,” Baxter said.

Follow Us

Christina A. MacintoshReporting Intern

christina@missionlocal.com

Christina grew up in Brooklyn and moved to the Bay in 2018. She studied Creative Writing and Earth Systems at Stanford.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *