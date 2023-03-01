A work shed in Holly Park caught fire early Sunday morning, with firefighters dispatched to the scene just before 5 a.m. The blaze was contained, but damaged a maintenance vehicle housed in the shed. No people were injured.

Tamara Aparton, a spokesperson for the Recreations and Parks Department, said that there will be “no real impacts” to visitors to the park.

“We will continue to maintain the park, it will just be a little more challenging for our gardeners since they will have to bring equipment in from elsewhere until we can replace the structure,” Aparton said.

The investigation into what caused the fire is in progress. Captain Jonathan Baxter said that the department is focused on whether the shed had electricity, whether the vehicle could have caused the fire, and whether there were any other items in the shed.

He said the department will also be investigating who used the shed and when it was last used.

“Any speculation on cause at this time is exactly that, speculative,” Baxter said.