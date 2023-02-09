“I know how to make ends meet,” assures San Francisco native Erica Patton. “I know how to buy things that will last.” That’s a skill that Patton, 42, who lives in Bayview, wishes she didn’t have to dust off.

But with some 70,000 San Francisco households — constituting around 100,000 people — set to have their CalFresh food benefits deeply slashed next month, she does.

The new Congress has opted to not renew pandemic-era food benefit augmentations, which will expire next month — and, in April, families like Patton’s will notice a hefty loss of resources. The San Francisco Human Services Agency estimates that the average San Francisco CalFresh-eligible household will receive $160 less per month — a roughly $11 million-a-month drop in the city alone.

In the early days of the pandemic, both the minimum and maximum CalFresh benefits were significantly raised; the $23 minimum per household was roughly quadrupled. Come April, many San Francisco families will revert to receiving just $23 a month.

This may be the most pressing governmental consequence of the expiration of both federal and state covid emergency measures. In San Francisco, more than 100 mayoral orders issued during those states of emergency have been terminated.

“I hate to see it go. I do need it. But God bless the USA they gave it to us at all,” says Patricia Carr of the additional CalFresh benefits. The disabled, diabetic wheelchair-user requires a special diet. It’s now not clear she’ll get it.

“It’s going to be a lot less” money, says Carr, who lives in low-income housing at Valencia and 14th. “With CalFresh I bought foods I could cook for myself or pre-made meals I just had to stick into the microwave. But if they have to cut back, so be it.”

The precipitous drop in CalFresh funds is expected to create a cascading effect. Hungry area residents will hit food pantries in even greater numbers — at a time when food pantries are struggling with a significant loss of buying power due to inflation and increased food costs.

“We expect the food lines will triple when this goes into effect,” said Tracy Brown Gallardo, the chair of the Latino Task Force’s health committee. The LTF’s Roberto Hernandez adds that eggs are now hitting $10 a dozen.

The city, facing a roughly $750 million looming budget deficit, is not in a position to backfill the federal government’s cutbacks and increase contracts for food providers. Gallardo notes that the $9 million for food in San Francisco’s budget is only slated to last until the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Add that to the estimated $11 million less per month being sent to needy San Franciscans and you have a serious shortfall.

CalFresh benefits, which are derived from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aren’t provided to hungry families due to mere altruism or empathy. They also function as a de facto subsidy for grocery stores and agricultural producers. And with less money being placed in consumers’ hands, area stores are set to feel the pinch, too.

“A lot of my customers depend on this,” says Ishmael Ahmed, the manager of the Evergreen Supermarket on Mission between 21st and 22nd. “This is definitely not good. I’ll definitely take a hit.”

He’s not alone. Staff at the nearby Mi Ranchito on Mission near 18th estimated that 100 people a day use CalFresh at the store: “It’s gonna be less for everybody, not only less for us.”

Geoffrea Morris, a food justice activist from the city’s southeast, predicted yet another dire consequence of the slashed CalFresh benefits. Without money in hand to purchase healthy foods from area markets, she foresees more people attempting to get the most bang for their buck by buying junk food.

“With these cutbacks , the option of picking up nutrient-rich foods is out the window — and places like McDonald’s sell inexpensive food,” she says. “We’ll see our population getting sicker. It’s a travesty: Inflation is hitting families at the hardest time, and the government is pulling back when it should be giving more or making it permanent.”

The line for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank pantry on May 5, 2020. The line began on Dolores Street and wrapped around 18th Street to the end of the block. Photo by Lydia Chávez

For Erica Patton, who has three growing boys at home, these are stressful times. “The price of everything is going up,” she says, “but pay wages are not going up.”

“Thank God I am working,” she continues. “I am just going to have to prioritize and make sure I am properly budgeting money so I can provide for necessities like meat and eggs. My kids do love eggs.”

It’s not going to be easy. The extra food money helped a great deal. But now that’s done with.

“You would have something to put in the fridge,” she says, “versus the fridge being empty and having to wait until you got paid.”

Additional reporting by Lydia Chávez, Annika Hom, Chuqin Jiang and Yujie Zhou