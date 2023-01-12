On the heels of yesterday’s traffic fatality at 16th and Valencia streets, the pedestrian rights advocacy organization Walk San Francisco called for a host of actions to improve pedestrian safety — among them, steps to address the pedestrian fatalities caused by drivers making left turns.

On Tuesday evening, a driver making a left turn from Valencia onto 16th Street struck a 64-year-old woman, Wan Mei Tan, as she crossed the eastern crosswalk, according to a preliminary report from the SFPD. The victim died of her injuries.

Tan’s fatality is the second traffic fatality this year. On New Year’s Day, a hit-and-run driver struck and killed Bess Chui at Potrero Avenue and Alameda Street .

“Two tragedies in less than two weeks should be raising serious alarm bells for all city leaders,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director at Walk SF, said in a statement.

Last year, 19 people were killed while walking in San Francisco, and traffic crashes killed 37 people, making 2022 the deadliest year since San Francisco initiated its Vision Zero policy in 2014, according to Walk SF.

The organization added that although San Francisco adopted an aggressive Vision Zero Action Strategy in 2021, “the timeline for completing what’s in the strategy has fallen far behind on almost every front.”

One of the organization’s concerns are left hand turns at intersections that are known to be dangerous.

Tan was the third pedestrian in the past two years who has been struck by a driver making a left at Valencia and 16th streets, according to Walk SF. The others were a 32-year-old woman injured on March 14, 2021, and a 40-year-old man severely injured on March 27, 2021, according to Walk SF.

The intersection is part of San Francisco’s designated High Injury Network, where around 75 percent of San Francisco’s severe and fatal traffic injuries occur.

Medeiros believes that left turns should be banned and turns on red should be restricted at the intersection.

She also advocated for the addition of “pedestrian safety zones” — either concrete sidewalk bulb-outs or posts —at the street corners of the intersection to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians.

The 16th Street Improvement Project, which is under construction, will bring numerous safety improvements to Valencia Street. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency proposed designs for the Valencia Bikeway Improvements Project last summer that would ban left turns — but this is still in the design phase, according to Walk SF.

Meanwhile, Walk SF found that in 2019, about 40 percent of pedestrian fatalities in San Francisco occurred in crosswalks with drivers making left turns. When drivers turn left, they’re more likely to move at a higher speed than with right turns due to the left turn’s wider radius, the organization stated; visibility is generally reduced, as well, due to a cars’ frame blocking a driver’s view when turning left.

Solutions aren’t used nearly enough, Mederos said. The main ones are typically restricting left turns and “left-turn calming,” which places rubber speed bumps or posts at an intersection so drivers must navigate them to make left turns.

Walk SF and San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets are calling for city leaders to expand left-turn calming beyond its 2020 pilot program, which installed calming at seven intersections.

San Francisco’s 2021 Vision Zero Action Strategy states that the city plans to implement 35 left-turn calming areas by 2024.