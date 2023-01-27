The San Francisco Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon voted unanimously to greenlight construction of “The Village,” a six-story, 79-foot tall building that will provide support for San Francisco’s Native American community. Services at the future site will include youth programming, elder support, dental and medical care, and group housing units at 80 Julian Ave. near 15th.

Photo from The Village website, https://www.thevillagesf.org/building.

The building required exceptions from the commission as a result of its size and many uses. It is a project of the Friendship House Association of American Indians, which currently provides substance abuse recovery and youth programs at 56 Julian Ave. The proposed expansion has been supported by a coalition of tribal organizations, some of which will also reside within the new building. The Native American Health Center will operate the medical and dental clinics on the third and fourth floors of the building, and the American Indian Cultural District will have an office.

The public comments period brought both eloquent speakers and tears, from both speakers and city officials. The commenters included several employees of The Friendship House and the Native American Cultural District, as well family members of Helen Devore Waukazoo, the founder of Friendship House and the original visionary of The Village.

The commenters drew on their personal experiences as Native people in San Francisco and demonstrated the several methods in which The Village will affect positive change for the community and beyond. It will provide visibility in the neighborhood and the city, argued Sharaya Souza, Executive Director of the Native American Cultural District, who implored the commissioners: “Don’t let us be invisible.”

It will also reinforce a sense of self for Native San Franciscans, said Pamela Flores, director of community development and partnerships of the cultural district. She described the feeling of invisibility she experienced while growing up Native in San Francisco and invited commissioners to imagine being a Native youth in San Francisco. She said that The Village would provide the feeling of “finally seeing yourself.”

The commissioners were also emotional, with Sue Diamond saying that the testimony struck a “raw nerve.” She added that it was the “greatest honor” of her time on the commission so far to approve a project like this. Theresa Imperial teared up in her comments, saying that she was “overwhelmed.”

She went on to say that she had “never seen so many exceptions” needed for a project, but that they were “well worth it.” “Thank you for fighting on,” she concluded. “Don’t stop fighting.” Commissioner Joel Koppel also thanked the group, particularly for showing up in person. “Rarely are seats filled,” he said, “let alone with people as passionate as you.”

The only questions the commission had were about when they’ll get to see the project. Suzanne Brown, the project manager from Equity Community Builders, said that they’d work on electric and gas later this year, begin building early next year, and hope to have the project completed by 2025.



After the exceptions were granted by a 7-0 vote, the group of organizers and commenters gathered outside of the chambers. Gabriel Pimentel, Executive Director of the Friendship House, said he was “dumbfounded by the overwhelming and sincere approval by the commission.”

Like the other commenters and commissioners, Sequoia Nakai, a high schooler and granddaughter of Helen Devore Waukazoo, looked to the future: “When the village is supposed to be finished the year I graduate high school. I feel like I can come back and help with the youth center.”