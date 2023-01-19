Officer Kenneth Cha homicide case pushed back

Supporters of Sean Moore’s family and advocates for police accountability gathered at the Bryant Street courthouse on Friday morning, hoping the day had come when the case against Moore’s killer, Officer Kenneth Cha, would finally proceed.

Perhaps no surprise here: It didn’t.

Both the head of the DA’s Independent Investigations Bureau, Darby Williams, and Cha’s defense attorney, Scott Burrell, attended court remotely. Burrell said he had gotten “some important information about the case,” and requested yet another date to set a preliminary hearing.

“I think, you know, your honor, there’s a lot to it. I will say that,” Burrell said.

Williams put up no fight, and suggested pushing the date to March, saying she expects to begin a trial in February. The audience groaned.

Cha, responding to a noise complaint in 2017, shot Moore while he was unarmed on the doorstep of his own home. Moore, who later ended up in prison, died there in 2020 of complications from his gunshot wounds. The city paid out a $3.25 million settlement to Moore’s family.

“There is no justice!,” one woman shouted as Moore’s family and supporters left the courtroom.

Out in the hallway, Moore’s brother Kenneth Blackmon told Mission Local that he wasn’t surprised at the lack of movement, but was more concerned about his mother, Cleo Moore, with whom he religiously attends court dates.

“She doesn’t realize, these people, there’s no sympathy,” Blackmon said. “And it’s so political the way they operate now.”

Supporters tried to advise Blackmon and his mother on how to pressure the DA’s office or learn more about the direction of the prosecution. Cleo Moore, who said she’s been unsuccessful in her attempts to get in contact with the DA’s office, seemed dejected.

“What can I do? I can’t do anything. This is the court that’s making the decisions,” she said.

Police Commissioners to reveal tidbits from closed-door session

On Wednesday night, after most people remotely watching the San Francisco Police Commission had turned to other diversions for their evening, Commissioner Kevin Benedicto moved to disclose information from a bargaining session with a police union negotiator. The information will be released in the meeting minutes.

For many years, such labor discussions have been dealt with in closed sessions, but times seem to be changing.

In question were discussions of the union’s counter proposals regarding amendments to two new policies: Responses to critical incidents like officer-involved shootings or disasters and officer “disengagement” from encounters that don’t pose a public safety risk (DGO 8.01, DGO 5.24). Both policies were passed in October, 2022.

These discussions, Benedicto said, “fall outside of the working conditions and scope of representation,” meaning they were fair game for public consumption. Commission Vice President Max Carter-Oberstone seconded Benedicto’s motion.

For the second time in recent memory the commission decided to reveal part of the conversation — this time, unanimously. The first time such discussions have been revealed was in October, 2022, when Carter-Oberstone made a motion to disclose a single-word change to a policy that the union suggested. Commissioner Larry Yee was the only “no” vote at that time.

The information from the discussion will be made public in the meeting minutes.

Impasse at new Sheriff’s Oversight Board; members turn on president

Little has happened since the Sheriff’s Oversight Board held its inaugural meeting in August of 2022 — except that what may have been first-day jitters back then has since bloomed into apparent animosity.

Tasked with hiring an inspector general who will then hire a team of investigators to look into claims of misconduct at the Sheriff’s Department, the oversight board has quibbled for months now over the best way to take this action. Still no decisions have been made.

At the January meeting, vice-president Xochitl Carrion and board member Julie Soo turned up the heat against the board’s leader, Jayson Wechter. The pair have led a charge within the board against hiring a recruiter to find a suitable inspector general, maintaining that the city’s Department of Human Resources can do the job. This month, the pair suggested writing a job posting for a new inspector themselves.

Wechter, who previously worked with the Department of Police Accountability, has, since the board’s creation in August, maintained that hiring a recruitment firm to do a nationwide search is a “best practice” when initiating a new department, to ensure a diverse pool of applicants.

He expressed doubts about Carrion and Soo’s idea to write a job description themselves, when Carrion shot back.

“I think it behooves you to not make assumptions of what our skill sets are and our ability to draft a job description,” Carrion shot back. “We are very talented and capable attorneys, women of color that are leaders here. Please do not do that again.”

The chair of the Madison, Wis. Police Department’s civilian oversight board, Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, spoke before the board early this month and — before she found herself caught in the crossfire between the San Francisco board members — encouraged them to go with a recruiter.

“We tried, and we would have if we could have,” Kilfoy-Flores said. “I highly recommend if you’re able to find a dedicated headhunter, do that, by all means.” She estimated that she invested about 200 hours of volunteer time working to find a viable candidate — and her board just made its hire in December, nearly two years after it began its search.

One recruitment firm has already responded to a bid from San Francisco’s board, and its search could be complete within 16 weeks, Wechter said.

But Wechter’s fellow members on the board seem determined to reject the recruiter, despite input from Kilfoy-Flores and police oversight experts who have called in during public comment.

Carrion and Soo have discussed budget as a factor to avoid a recruiter, although others find the $10,000 additional cost of using a recruiter versus the city’s HR department negligible. They also pointed to the fact that Wechter put out a bid for a recruiter without consulting them.

“I don’t believe it was appropriate for a member of the board to get someone secretly,” Carrion said. Apparently speaking about Wechter, she made the divide in the board clear, while clarifying: “I don’t like the one side versus other side thing.”

Barbara Attard, the former president of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, called Carrion and Soo’s proposal to begin recruiting on their own “maddening,” in a conversation with Mission Local. “They’re not recruiters and they don’t have the expertise.”

The “infighting” on the board, Attard added, was “disappointing and very inappropriate.”

“This board has been a long time coming and the vote was a couple of years ago, and for those of us who follow these issues and supported the Sheriff’s Oversight Board … it’s very frustrating,” Attard said.

Police Commission passes historic policy

In case you missed it, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a policy last week that shifts police away from certain low-level traffic infractions. The idea is to reduce racial disparities in traffic enforcement that doesn’t impact public safety, and free up officers to focus on dangerous driving infractions like drivers running red lights and stop signs.

We live blogged the big day, and although a couple commissioners and the police chief tried at the eleventh hour to fight it, the policy passed. Next, we’ll see how long bargaining with the police union takes before the changes actually go into effect.

Department of Justice reforms stagnate

Some 27 of 272 reforms the feds recommended for implementation within the San Francisco Police Department remain incomplete, nearly seven years after they were first proposed.

There is no indication that completion is imminent, either: According to a quarterly update on Wednesday, the SFPD’s minimum time estimate for completing just one additional recommendation is one year. That single recommendation regards data collection and trend tracking of misconduct and complaints against SFPD members.

Another six recommendations urging the department to track and analyze arrest and use-of-force data, is “on target” for completion within four years. Nine more recommendations about performance tracking and using performance evaluations for promotions are also “on target” with no time estimate.

Apparently picking their battles, the commissioners did not push the topic.