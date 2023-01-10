The Board of Supervisors split 7-4 today on its reappointment of Cindy Elias to the San Francisco Police Commission.

Elias has served on the commission since 2018, and her colleagues recently voted for her to serve as the body’s president, but her early reappointment recently became a divisive topic at the Board.

The Police Commission is composed of four mayoral appointees and three board appointees; Board nominee Elias having improbably achieved the presidency seems to have irked the Mayor’s Office and has apparently complicated Elias’ reappointment — despite her qualifications.

In December, the Board approved a “motion of intent” to confirm Elias’ reappointment come January, with supervisors Rafael Mandelman, Matt Dorsey, and Catherine Stefani dissenting. After the 8-3 vote — and, notably, after Elias had left City Hall — Stefani launched into a diatribe against Elias, a move that several supervisors condemned as “unfair” and “gross.”

Supervisor Aaron Peskin last month came under fire for fast-tracking Elias’ reappointment. Peskin, incidentally, is now board president. New District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio also weighed in today on Elias, and joined the push against her reappointment.

Read our live updates from City Hall below.