San Francisco’s Police Commission is slated to vote tonight on a contentious new policy banning nine traffic stops.

These stops, for minor infractions like a missing front license plate, a broken tail light, or jaywalking, are often used as a pretext to question and search drivers, and disproportionately impact communities of color.

The commissioners behind the new policy hope to reduce such disparities while freeing up police resources to focus on stops that directly impact public safety. The forces in favor of the ban rallied earlier today.

We will begin following the debate as soon as it starts. See the latest updates below.