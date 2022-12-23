Slim Silhouette is chosen to be the new public trash can. Picture provided by San Francisco Public Works.
Slim Silhouette is chosen to be the new public trash can. Picture provided by San Francisco Public Works.

The city’s Public Works Department today announced that the “Slim Silhouette” model will be the new public trash can. The silvery-gray bin made from stainless steel pipes, with a curved top, is meant to discourage graffiti and piling of trash atop the bin.

It stood out from six designs tested and discussed over the past summer. Three prototypes, including “Slim Silhouette,” faced public criticism over their hefty price tags — the “slim” prototype ran some $18,800, which is decidedly fat. But city officials said the bins will be more cost-efficient when  mass-produced and some design tweaks will be made. Somehow, the price is now gauged to be between $2,000 and $3,000 a can.

Among the cans in the running, only the $20,900 was more expensive. The most economic receptacle was the Wire Mesh which ran $630. 

The prototypes

Soft Square: $20,900
Slim Silhouette: $18,800
Salt & Pepper: $11,000

The off-the-shelf models

Ren Bin: $2,800
BearSaver: $1,950
Wire Mesh: $630

The new “Slim” can has a separated opening for bottles and cans, which makes it easy to deposit and collect, and so serves as an anti-rummaging feature. It also accommodates a sensor that will send alerts when nearing trash capacity.

After being tested in 52 city locations over the past summer, feedback was collected from the public, graffiti and maintenance staff, as well as Recology crews who empty the cans. Public Works received 1,000 online surveys in total and conducted several discussions at in-person community events.

Mission Local’s analysis of 800 surveys by Aug. 22 showed that the “Slim Silhouette” was the most acceptable design by the public, with over 60 percent voting for “love it” and “it’s okay”.

The Salt & Pepper and Slim Silhouette

prototypes currently lead the pack.

Love it

Not at all impressed

It’s okay

Salt &

Pepper

Slim

Silhouette

BearSaver

Wire Mesh

Soft

Square

Ren

Bin

50

20

30

40

60

90

10

70

80

100

0

% survey responses

The Salt & Pepper and

Slim Silhouette prototypes

currently lead the pack.

Love it

Not impressed

It’s okay

Salt &

Pepper

Slim

Silhouette

BearSaver

Wire Mesh

Soft

Square

Ren

Bin

20

40

60

80

100

0

% survey responses

Top positives

Top negatives

Shape

Opening too small

Overall look

Other

Materials

Trash outside

50

40

30

20

10

0

0

10

20

30

40

50

Responses

Responses

Top positives

Shape

Overall look

responses

Materials

0

10

20

30

40

50

Top negatives

Opening too small

Other

Trash outside

responses

0

10

20

30

40

50

Note: This chart reflects the survey results by Aug. 22, after 80 percent were back. It didn’t include responses in which no option was selected. Feedback for other designs are available here. Graphics designed by Will Jarrett.

While people loved its overall look and material, the top concerns were small openings and the trash piling up outside the can. 

That’s a shade ominous, as one of the major hopes for the “slim” can would lead to less trash on the street. The city’s current much-maligned  “Renaissance” bins can be an easy target for scavengers who rummage through them and leave behind a mess.

Public Works said some adjustments would be made in the process of manufacturing the Slim Silhouette, including the size of the opening, the on-the-can messaging for the recycling exchange and the specific locking mechanism. 

The next steps are to identify the funding sources and move through all necessary approval processes, for instance, the City’s Civic Design Review Committee and the Historic Preservation Commission.

Follow Us

INTERN DATA REPORTER. Chuqin has two degrees in data journalism and she is passionate about making data more accessible to readers. Before arriving in the Mission, she covered small business and migratory birds in New York City while learning to code and design at Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism. She loves coastal cities, including SF and her hometown Ningbo.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *