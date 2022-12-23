The city’s Public Works Department today announced that the “Slim Silhouette” model will be the new public trash can. The silvery-gray bin made from stainless steel pipes, with a curved top, is meant to discourage graffiti and piling of trash atop the bin.

It stood out from six designs tested and discussed over the past summer. Three prototypes, including “Slim Silhouette,” faced public criticism over their hefty price tags — the “slim” prototype ran some $18,800, which is decidedly fat. But city officials said the bins will be more cost-efficient when mass-produced and some design tweaks will be made. Somehow, the price is now gauged to be between $2,000 and $3,000 a can.

Among the cans in the running, only the $20,900 was more expensive. The most economic receptacle was the Wire Mesh which ran $630.

The prototypes

Soft Square: $20,900 Slim Silhouette: $18,800 Salt & Pepper: $11,000

The off-the-shelf models

Ren Bin: $2,800 BearSaver: $1,950 Wire Mesh: $630

The new “Slim” can has a separated opening for bottles and cans, which makes it easy to deposit and collect, and so serves as an anti-rummaging feature. It also accommodates a sensor that will send alerts when nearing trash capacity.

After being tested in 52 city locations over the past summer, feedback was collected from the public, graffiti and maintenance staff, as well as Recology crews who empty the cans. Public Works received 1,000 online surveys in total and conducted several discussions at in-person community events.

Mission Local’s analysis of 800 surveys by Aug. 22 showed that the “Slim Silhouette” was the most acceptable design by the public, with over 60 percent voting for “love it” and “it’s okay”.

The Salt & Pepper and Slim Silhouette prototypes currently lead the pack. Love it Not at all impressed It’s okay Salt & Pepper Slim Silhouette BearSaver Wire Mesh Soft Square Ren Bin 50 20 30 40 60 90 10 70 80 100 0 % survey responses

Top positives Top negatives Shape Opening too small Overall look Other Materials Trash outside 50 40 30 20 10 0 0 10 20 30 40 50 Responses Responses

Note: This chart reflects the survey results by Aug. 22, after 80 percent were back. It didn’t include responses in which no option was selected. Feedback for other designs are available here. Graphics designed by Will Jarrett.

While people loved its overall look and material, the top concerns were small openings and the trash piling up outside the can.

That’s a shade ominous, as one of the major hopes for the “slim” can would lead to less trash on the street. The city’s current much-maligned “Renaissance” bins can be an easy target for scavengers who rummage through them and leave behind a mess.

Public Works said some adjustments would be made in the process of manufacturing the Slim Silhouette, including the size of the opening, the on-the-can messaging for the recycling exchange and the specific locking mechanism.

The next steps are to identify the funding sources and move through all necessary approval processes, for instance, the City’s Civic Design Review Committee and the Historic Preservation Commission.