San Francisco’s trash can pageant is not over yet, but some favorites have started to emerge from the crowded field of rubbish receptacles.

Survey responses from the first seven weeks of the trial, released via a public information request, show two of the city’s prototype cans are leading the pack as public favorites. The “Salt & Pepper” and “Slim Silhouette” models have both garnered around 30 percent favorable impressions. That puts them above all off-the-shelf competitors.

However, all six cans have thus far garnered more negative than positive feedback. One unenthused respondent wrote: “I walked around the city and looked at all 6 cans. They’re universally disappointing.”

The city’s most expensive can, the “Soft Square,” has a prototype cost of roughly $20,900 and has amassed fewer than 10 percent positive responses. Only the off-the-shelf Ren Bin has had a less favorable reception. More than half of responses for the “Soft Square” have been negative so far, with many comments focusing on price and damage to the cans.

The Salt & Pepper and Slim Silhouette prototypes currently lead the pack. Love it Not at all impressed It’s okay Salt & Pepper Slim Silhouette BearSaver Wire Mesh Soft Square Ren Bin 50 20 30 40 60 90 10 70 80 100 0 % survey responses

The Salt & Pepper and Slim Silhouette prototypes currently lead the pack. Love it Not impressed It’s okay Salt & Pepper Slim Silhouette BearSaver Wire Mesh Soft Square Ren Bin 20 40 60 80 100 0 % survey responses

Data from the San Francisco Public Works. Does not include responses in which no option was selected.

Beth Rubenstein, Public Works’ Deputy Director of Policy and Communications, said that the survey responses “represent only one component” of the city’s information collection process, and that on their own they “do not tell a complete picture of the feedback gathered” during this trash can pilot.

As well as the trial and public survey, Public Works intends to use 311 data and feedback from Recology and Public Works staff to figure out which bin – or combination of bins – will ultimately be used. And the trash can trial is not yet finished; survey responses will still be gathered up until September 23.

Still, these responses paint an early picture of what the public thinks of the new cans.

In broad strokes, San Franciscans seem to like the look and materials of the prototypes, but some people have found their openings too small and are dubious about their durability. Many commenters also expressed frustration with the cans’ hefty price tags. Almost a third of comments from people unhappy with the city-designed trash cans mentioned some variation of “money,” “price,” or “expenses.”

The prototypes cost between approximately $11,000 to $20,900 each, although Public Works said during public hearings that this figure is expected to fall to between $2,000 to $3,000 if and when they are mass produced.

On the flip side, the off-the-shelf cans attracted criticism for uninspiring looks and a lack of recycling options, but were praised for their ease of use.

Let’s go through each can, from most to least popular.

Salt & Pepper

Top negatives Top positives Opening too small Shape Other Overall look Trash outside Materials 60 40 0 20 40 60 80 100 100 80 20 0 Responses Responses

Top positives Shape Overall look Materials responses 0 20 40 60 80 100 Top negatives Opening too small Other Trash outside responses 0 20 40 60 80 100

This model was the city’s cheapest prototype, at roughly $11,000 per can, and has so far attracted the most fans.

“This can seems indestructible,” reads one comment from the survey. “The texture seems to me also perfect to deter and minimize the impact of graffiti.”

Some respondents suggested that the recycling area was too small, and that the tight openings made it difficult to deposit trash. Aesthetic feedback was largely positive, although a handful of responses critiqued its “industrial” or “dystopian sci-fi” appearance.

“U-G-L-Y,” wrote one commenter who was not won over. “You ain’t got no alibi. You’re UGLY. That’s how I feel about this trash can.”

Slim Silhouette

Top positives Top negatives Shape Opening too small Overall look Other Materials Trash outside 50 40 30 20 10 0 0 10 20 30 40 50 Responses Responses

Top positives Shape Overall look responses Materials 0 10 20 30 40 50 Top negatives Opening too small Other Trash outside responses 0 10 20 30 40 50

This city prototype faced much of the same praise, and criticism, as the “Salt & Pepper” design. The size of the openings was a point of contention, as was its $18,800 price tag. But the looks of the bin were typically admired.

“I think it’s a super cool design and very modern,” said one responder. “Do worry it will fill up quickly though.”

“It looks like a Teletubby,” said another who was presumably less convinced.

One of this model’s top three complaints – which it has in common with both the city’s other prototypes and the wire mesh bin – is that trash accumulated outside the bin. One of the main critiques of the city’s current cans is that they attract trash; it is hoped that the next generation of cans will not have the same effect.

BearSaver

Top positives Top negatives Easy to use No recycling section Materials Other Shape Looks bad 0 10 20 30 40 40 30 20 10 0 Responses Responses

Top positives Easy to use Materials Shape responses 0 10 20 30 40 Top negatives No recycling section Other Looks bad responses 0 10 20 30 40

So far, the “BearSaver” is the trial’s most popular off-the-shelf can. Originally designed for use in National Parks, these bins are now used in major cities such as Los Angeles – although not everyone loved the idea of its being used in an urban setting.

“There are no bears in this neighborhood,” wrote one respondent in Glen Park. “Please test this garbage can at the zoo.”

The bin was praised for its ease of use, although some respondents disliked having to touch the handle to dump trash. Others criticized its lack of recycling area, which could be added in any final design, and described the bin as ugly.

“Why would we replace the ugly old cans with an even uglier, worse can,” wrote another. “This cannot be the trash can design SF is known for. We will be the laughing stock of the world.”

“BearSaver may not be beautiful but it’s functional,” said one respondent. “Will hold up to heavy duty use.”

Wire Mesh

Top positives Top negatives Easy to use No recycling section Shape Trash outside Openings Looks bad 10 40 30 20 0 40 30 20 10 0 Responses Responses

Top positives Easy to use Shape Openings responses 10 40 30 20 0 Top negatives No recycling section Trash outside Looks bad responses 10 40 30 20 0

The off-the-shelf wire mesh bin is the city’s no-frills option, and comes at a cost of only $630 per can. It scored more highly than any other bin for ease of use. But users disliked its lack of recycling area, said it filled up too quickly, and were not bowled over aesthetically.

The wire mesh had the highest proportion of ambivalent users, with around 45 percent ticking the survey’s “It’s okay” option.

“After looking at them all,” wrote one respondent, “the wire mesh is the least offensive in that it at least works at a basic level and isn’t ludicrously expensive.”

This model is the only trash can being trialed that cannot accommodate a rolling toter, which would help Recology workers pick up the cans more efficiently.

Soft Square

Top positives Top negatives Shape Other Materials Opening too small Overall look Trash outside 40 30 20 10 0 0 10 20 30 40 Responses Responses

Top positives Shape Materials Overall look responses 0 10 20 30 40 Top negatives Other Opening too small Trash outside responses 0 10 20 30 40

The “Soft Square” is the city’s most expensive prototype, and has garnered the highest proportion of “Not impressed at all” responses.

Proponents of the bin praised its foot pedal and its recycling area, and many appreciated its sleek, roomy design. However, users worried that it would be too easy to vandalize, and around a quarter of responses included a mention of damage. Pictures of these cans with busted doors have circulated on social media.

Some respondents said that their trash was getting stuck and overflowing. The price of the bin was a sticking point for many respondents as well.

“This is ridiculous,” wrote one. “We need to be putting all of this energy into teacher housing and not garbage cans.”

Ren Bin

Top positives Top negatives No recycling section Shape Opening too small Easy to use Looks bad Materials 20 12 8 28 24 16 4 0 16 24 0 8 12 4 20 28 Responses Responses

Top positives Shape Easy to use Materials responses 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 Top negatives No recycling section Opening too small Looks bad responses 0 12 16 24 28 4 8 20

The Ren Bin, the city’s final off-the-shelf model, had the least feedback. It also acquired the fewest admirers, with only 8 percent of respondents saying that they loved it.

“The can is boring and ugly and has already been covered in graffiti,” said one respondent. Many users disliked the design and the $2,800 price tag, which makes it the most expensive of all the commercial bins in the trial.

The hope for these trials is to identify which elements of each bin work best and which elements should be eliminated. Then, once Public Works has collated all of their data, they expect to proceed down one of three paths:

If a can fits their needs perfectly, they will move to mass produce it. If a can almost fits their needs, they will make design tweaks and then mass produce it. If no single can fits all needs, they will create an amalgam of two or three cans, combining the most successful parts of each one.

There are two weeks left in San Francisco’s trash can trial, and Public Works’ survey is still accepting responses. To find out which cans near you, take a look at our interactive map:

Data from San Francisco Public Works.