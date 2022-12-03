Welcome to Mission Moves! This originally reported roundup reports on newsy Mission moves and happenings. Send tips and curious questions to annika.hom@missionlocal.com.
There’s so many moves happening along the neighborhood’s busiest commercial corridors, 16th and 24th, it can make your head spin. Sometimes you need someone to make sense of it all for you…that’s where I come in. Let’s go!
16th Street
In a few years, one section of 16th Street will look totally different. In 2022 alone, it’s already starting to morph.
Much of the change is concentrated within half a mile — between Mission and Dolores Streets — and it all happened, or was announced, this year.
Has changed
Will change
Marvel in the Mission
Superior Automotive
Taqueria Los Coyotes
Giordanos
Mission St
Kilowatt
Valencia St
Firepie
Guerrero St
16th St
Arinell Pizza
Cauliflower SF
House of Hope
Bond Bar
Sour Cherry Comics
Gestalt
In the past two weeks alone, my colleagues wrote how three bars are shutting down and changing hands (Kilowatt, Gestalt, and Bond Bar). The pizza shop Firepie Pizza also shut its doors. And that’s not the only pizza place in that area to shutter this year; R.I.P, Arinell’s.
As the owners told my colleagues, some of these closures are welcomed (retire already, Peter!). Other losses were bitter, as the pandemic knocked out favorite hangouts. Some businesses shut down temporarily by external factors. Case in point: A fire that shut Taqueria Los Coyotes and displaced 22 residents in the Single Room Occupancy units above this February. (Both places are still offline.)
But at the same time, new life blooms on the street. Regulars of Giordano Bros., bereft at the sports bar’s closure this year, solved their woes by launching a similar venture called Rudi’s in Giordano’s old digs. Plans abound already for new bars to take over Kilowatt and Bond Bar, and at least one interested buyer has perused Gestalt. Finally, Superior Automotive has a secure tenant — the Social Security Administration.
Also new along the west side is Sour Cherry Comics, the brightly decorated queer-owned comic store near Guerrero Street, which has a robust community events program. Cauliflower, an all-day diner like restaurant with some French inspired dishes next to The Monk’s Kettle, quietly opened this September.
That same month, homeless youth moved into Casa Esperanza. Up until this year when it became permanently supportive housing, Casa Esperanza was a vacant building that used to be the Eula Single Room Occupancy Hotel. And, eventually, the Marvel in the Mission, set on 1979 Mission St. by the 16th Street BART, will welcome more than 300 units of affordable housing. But that’s a bit aways, I learned; the city starts the developer process next year.
Children’s Day School
Not too far from 16th Street is the Children’s Day School, which also reports an alteration.
The independent school asked the Planning Department to approve a new building to replace three temporary classroom sites. On Thursday, the item was routinely approved without a hearing due to city code and the project’s exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
Children’s Day School teaches some 475 students from preschool through eighth grade in the 2021-22 academic year. In 2007, 2008, 2018, 2021, the school renovated the historic building at 333 Dolores St., according to its site.
24th Street
Boutique
Up on the 24th Street Corridor, the owners of Boutique don’t say much. The store’s decor and merchandise, however, does it for them.
Boutique at 3056 24th St., looks like a five-year-old princess’s dream: Bunches of white and pink flowers arranged in vases or hanging from walls awash in bubble gum tones. Pink is the favorite color of owner Karla Felix’s, she said, grinning.
“It’s something different on 24th Street, and in the community,” summed up Alfredo Salazar, Boutique co-owner and Felix’s husband, in Spanish.
Definitely. The store has a little bit for everyone, Felix and Salazar explained. The knit winter caps adorned with cartoon animals could be a hit among kids, the bedazzled Elmo denim jacket might attract teens. Men’s shirts are arranged in the back, and Victoria Secret’s panties are in the glass case.
Salazar and Felix opened Boutique on Oct. 22 after a friend who is renting the space let them take it over. The previous tenant, the discount retail store “De Todo un Poco,” closed earlier this year.
Business so far is slow, but that’s normal, Felix said. Expect Christmas sales and discounts.
The pair live nearby on 24th and Folsom. Though both are timid, they are friendly and were excitedly prepping the store for customers when I arrived. Felix modeled a black beanie dotted with fake pearls, also on sale.
“The people should stop by and check it out,” Salazar said.