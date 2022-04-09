The owner of Arinell Pizza on Valencia Street remembers when customers used to pour out of BART at 16th Street, and end up at his place for a slice while bar-hopping in the Mission.

But those days are long gone and unless they reappear in droves soon, the 33-year-old pizza joint will not make it.

“Business has been very poor,” said Ron Demirdjian, the owner, last month. “The model for the business for being successful was for people to get really drunk … hop bar to bar and eat Arinell’s pizza.”

The pandemic ended that business model and Demirdjian said he has been running the business at a deficit for the last two years.

“It’s really disheartening,” he said. Demirdjian received a hardship waiver and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) assistance over the past two years, but it wasn’t enough to make ends meet.

It’s unclear when he will make a decision to close up shop for good. Last month, Demirdjian decided to keep the pizzeria closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, due to “abysmal” earnings and staffing issues.

The Berkeley location of Arinell has been doing better, and for now will remain open.