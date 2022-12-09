The Board of Education will vote today on whether to pour an additional $6 million into its $2.8 million no-bid contract with Alvarez & Marsal, the firm hired to fix the school district’s ongoing payroll crisis.

That would mean the district will be spending 64 percent of its $13.7 million price tag for the EmPowerSF payroll system, which debuted in January. More than 3,000 SFUSD employees have gone underpaid, mispaid or unpaid since the district switched to the new system.

The Board will vote on the contract amendment at a special meeting open to the public at 6 p.m. If tonight’s motion passes, the district will be spending up to $8.8 million to fix a system that hasn’t even been in place for a year.

The amended contract would roughly double Alvarez & Marsal’s staffing and extend its last day of services by an additional four months, from Jan. 31 to May 31, 2023.

Alvarez & Marsal staff are contracted to support the ongoing Corrective Action Plan, which involves working through the ticket backlog, as well as addressing underlying EmPowerSF issues and their root causes.

“It’s a weird feeling,” said Chris Claus, a special education teacher at Washington High, when asked about tonight’s vote. “I want the payroll system fixed, but that’s $6 million more that could have gone to schools, to staff, to students, and programs that support students.”

Cynthia Lasden, an educator at McKinley Elementary School, said she believed that the school district should spend money on a different, trusted system.

“Another $6 million to fix a broken system does not sound like a good idea to me,” she said.

Rafael Picazo, the president of the staff SEIU 1021, said the district needs to admit it made a mistake and return to the old payroll system, and “stop throwing good money after bad money.”

“I knew this would happen, and I believe it’s a joke that the school district wants to continue to waste taxpayers’ money on a system that has failed since the beginning of it being implemented,” Picazo said.

SFUSD employee Roberto Peña said that fixing EmPowerSF and ensuring errors no longer happen are the most important things the school district should do.

“I do see our current SFUSD leadership as more transparent and attempting to fix EmPower, but at what point or millions do they just cut their losses?” he asked.

The district declined to answer questions regarding the contract amendment in a press inquiry, stating that it anticipates having more information to share after tonight’s meeting.