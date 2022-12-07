Perhaps 80 percent of Lowell’s educators — some 120 out of 149 — are expected to be calling in sick today in protest of the school district’s ongoing payroll debacle, according to multiple Lowell teachers including Kathy Melvin, a union building co-representative at the high school.

Also in protest, an additional 10 percent of Lowell educators are expected to be participating in work-to-rule, meaning they aren’t working beyond their contracted hours like teachers often do.

The educators are planning to head to 555 Franklin St. at 11 a.m, for a quiet sit-in, where they will be demanding an audit of the disastrous new payroll system, Melvin said. The action has not been sanctioned by the educators union, United Educators of San Francisco.

More than 3,000 employees of the San Francisco Unified School District have been underpaid, unpaid or mispaid since the district switched to its new $16+ million EmPowerSF payroll and human resources program at the beginning of 2022.

Since then, employees have held protests, the school district hired a consulting firm for up to $2.8 million, educators held an unsanctioned walkout, the educators’ union filed a complaint, and — most recently — the school district launched a 60-person command center to address the issues.

“This action is in frustration that these issues are still unresolved, even though in many cases, we have received messages from the district saying that the issue was resolved,” said Melvin, also an organizer for the action, referring to teachers sending the district help tickets that were marked as resolved, even though their issues persisted.

It’s a big deal, she added, that the largest school in the district was doing an action a week before finals, when teachers are especially busy.

Melvin said that, since the district launched its command center a month ago, she has heard of improvement in people getting paid correctly in their most recent paychecks. But she hasn’t noticed improvement on other fronts.

“We still have unresolved issues with EmpowerSF, meaning we still have people who do not have healthcare; we still have people who are owed thousands of dollars; we still have people who still do not have their retirement benefits,” she said.

Lowell High educators did do some outreach on an informal basis to employees at other schools in the past couple of weeks in an attempt to organize a bigger action today. But, as it’s a week before finals, she said “it looks like it’s just Lowell.”

On Tuesday, Lowell principal Dr. Mike Jones sent an email to families confirming that the overwhelming majority of teachers and staff would be out in protest, while the rest participate in work to rule.

“This includes neither covering classes for teachers and staff who are out nor additional pre-scheduled after-school activities,” he stated. “We anticipate that there will not be ample substitute teachers in our classes. Your student’s safety is our priority, and we are developing a coverage plan. While we explore options to ensure adequate supervision for students who are present, participating teachers will post asynchronous work via Google Classroom in an effort to keep students engaged academically.”

In addition to Jones’ message, teachers had also alerted students about the sickout in advance, Melvin said.

The school will close at 2:30 p.m. due to a lack of adult supervision, Jones wrote.

At around 9 a.m. on Wednesday — 20 minutes after school had started — one group of several students was standing in front of Lowell by the drop-off area, while the school’s front courtyard with the flagpole — normally bustling with dozens of students — had only a handful.

“There’s basically no teachers here,” said a student waiting to be picked up at 10 a.m.

Another student remarked on the ghost town-like situation.

A few students would trickle in to use a posted QR code to request an excused absence.

“School is in session at Lowell High today,” according to district spokesperson Laura Dudnick.

She added, “Student safety is our top priority and Lowell has developed a plan to ensure there is adequate supervision for all students who are at school today.”

Though Melvin noted that any action comes with a concern of discipline, today’s protest involved taking contractually and legally allowed sick time and taking it off officially. Sick time, she added, does not have to be approved unless employees take five consecutive days off.

“So, our position is we are behaving professionally within the constraints of the school district,” she said.

Erin Hanlon-Young, a Lowell teacher, said she was taking the sick day because she has colleagues not getting paid or not getting health insurance.

She referred to understaffing of positions such as paraeducators at the school, and added that she’s heard employing paraeducators has been difficult because the school district has a reputation of not paying its employees.

Hanlon-Young, who teaches U.S. and world history, noted that she’s been teaching her students about unions, and she had explained why she participated in sickout.

“They’re asking me why on Earth I’m still working,” she said of her students.