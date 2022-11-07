Following 10 months of ongoing payroll errors that have affected more than 3,000 educators and staffers, San Francisco’s teachers union and the school district each chose Monday morning to make a big move.

The United Educators of San Francisco today filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board, according to its president, Cassondra Curiel.

“We’ve been working on this for months because an Unfair Labor Practice charge is not something we take lightly,” she said.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne announced a payroll “state of emergency” on Monday morning. With this action, the district will launch a 60-person Command Center to focus on clearing the backlog of payroll issues and instituting long-term fixes to payroll systems to prevent new issues, he said

Curiel, however, said that educators have been asking for a crisis-level response since early in the payroll debacle.

“This crisis center should have been developed and implemented in March, when we were sleeping on the third floor of that district office, when I had a sleeping bag in front of the then-superintendent’s door,” she said. “That should have been the trigger for the kind of response we’re seeing today.”

Rafael Picazo, the president of the SEIU 1021 union, which represents the school district’s non-educator staffers, said he’ll wait and see if the command center solves the issues. Picazo said he still believes that the school district needs to admit it wasted more than $16 million (and counting) of taxpayer money on a system that doesn’t work.

“The district needs to sue the firm and get the taxpayers’ money back,” he said. “They need to go back to the old system, which at least paid the employees.”

It’s unclear when the Command Center will be fully operational.

While the center is being launched today, the district will spend the next several weeks staffing it and making it fully operational, Wayne said. The temporary EMPowerSF call center, launched on Oct. 26, will also eventually be merged with the command center, he added.

The team will be composed of reassigned school district staff; staff of Infosys, the company responsible for implementing the payroll system; and staff from Alvarez & Marsal, the management consultant firm hired in September to fix and assess the payroll crisis. Temporary payroll specialists will also be part of the command center, according to Wayne.

It will be headed by SFUSD Head of Staff Marin Trujillo.

Also, the district will publish a public dashboard in the coming weeks to report on progress toward key goals that include reducing the number of help tickets, reducing impacted employees and closing more tickets than open each month.

Wayne told Mission Local that issuing the state of emergency allows the district to “shift resources in a bold and quick manner” to resolve the payroll issues.

“It would have been slower needing to coordinate with a lot more people than just saying, ‘When there’s an emergency, you get pulled in and you help out,’” Wayne told Mission Local.