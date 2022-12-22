The SFMTA on Tuesday approved a resolution to make 16 citywide “Slow Streets” permanent, including two in the Mission District: Shotwell Street and, in a surprise move, 22nd Street.

Through the pandemic, 20th Street became the Mission’s east-west Slow Street, because 22nd Street, which was in the original plans from 2020, was under construction, according to SFMTA board member Manny Yekutiel.

Slow Streets began during the pandemic, prioritizing biking and walking and largely curtailing car traffic on certain residential corridors.

The shift to 20th is intended to “better align with the city’s bike network,” said Shannon Hake, the SFMTA staff member who presented a proposal to make Slow Streets permanent before the agency’s Board of Directors on Tuesday afternoon.

The change comes as part of a larger move by the SFMTA on Tuesday to establish a permanent Slow Streets program, designating an initial 16 initial streets as “slow.” In addition to 22nd Street between Bryant and Chattanooga, the plan approved today also includes Cayuga Avenue near Balboa Park.

The board also moved to add Lake Street in the Richmond District to the list. Lake is controversial Slow Street on which locals this week noticed signage was already being taken down — prior to Tuesday’s vote to keep it.

And while transit and pedestrian safety advocates support the step to make some Slow Streets permanent, they worry that the program needs to eliminate more car traffic, improve signage and fully connect to a larger network of Slow Streets to be truly effective.

Most of the 16 streets were hastily implemented in 2020 as part of the city’s pandemic response, during which some 31 streets were made slow so residents could recreate outdoors while social distancing.

A map of recommended Slow Streets, presented by the SFMTA to its Board of Directors in December 2022. A map of Slow Streets as of September 2022

Now, with the program codified in the city’s transportation code, the SFMTA plans to monitor traffic on these 16 streets to meet certain goals. While it is unclear what the average traffic use was before many Slow Streets became “slow,” the average target under Slow Streets is now 1,000 cars daily. The target speed is 15 miles per hour or less for 50 percent of the cars. (The maximum speed limit on most city streets is 25 miles per hour.)

The current temporary signs may be upgraded to more durable, permanent fixtures on some of these streets, according to the SFMTA’s presentation today.

Though the SFMTA’s presentation emphasized that the new plan is only the “first step” in building a citywide network of Slow Streets, Tuesday’s action means that other existing Slow Streets not on the list of 16 will be removed this winter.

A large part of public comment on Tuesday, which went on for six hours, centered around Lake Street, which the SFMTA moved to continue as “slow” before in July retracting that decision. Meanwhile at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, an ordinance barring cars from the upper Great Highway on weekends and holidays also passed.

Those in favor of Slow Lake Street spoke of the joy they experienced in a newfound access to the street that didn’t involve cars. Those opposed said that increased car traffic on nearby streets had become untenable, and held firm that the sidewalks and bike lanes on Lake are sufficient.

The SFMTA said it issued more than 10,000 notices by mail to residents and property owners along the 16 new Slow Street corridors, but it is unclear whether 22nd Street residents provided feedback on the new Slow Street. Hake said that before changes start happening on 22nd Street, the SFMTA would reach out to Calle 24 Latino Cultural District and other stakeholders “to make sure that our slow street designs are in line with the community.”

A formal public hearing process will also follow, according to the report presented with today’s resolution.

Severe injury Mild to moderate injury 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Shotwell became a slow street in 2020 2021 2022* *to June 0 6 8 10 12 2 4 Collisions on Shotwell St.

Collisions on Shotwell St. Severe injury Mild to moderate injury 12 10 8 Shotwell became a slow street in 2020 6 4 2 0 2013 2017 2021 2014 2015 2016 2018 2020 2019 2022* *to June

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

In the Mission, while Shotwell was generally seen as a successful Slow Street that saw less vehicle traffic and accidents, as well as more pedestrian or bicycle activity, 20th Street did not go over so well. Cars are frequently seen speeding down 20th Street and residents have reported they don’t feel safer walking that street.

Yekutiel, in his personal capacity, agreed. “I did not think 20th Street was a very successful Slow Street because of the sheer amount of traffic that was going down [it],” he said, adding that it also wasn’t a go-to street for pedestrians or bicycles.

Others believe that the lack of effective infrastructure prevented 20th Street from ever working as a Slow Street.

Severe injury Mild to moderate injury 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 20th became a slow street in 2020 2020 2021 2022* *to June 6 12 4 8 14 10 0 16 2 Collisions on 20th St.

Collisions on 20th St. Severe injury Mild to moderate injury 16 20th became a slow street in 2020 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2013 2017 2021 2014 2015 2016 2018 2020 2019 2022* *to June

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Covers 20th Street from Valencia Street to Potrero Avenue.

While Yekutiel said he was excited about the SFMTA making the Slow Street program permanent, street safety advocates remain unconvinced that the new program does enough.

Luke Spray, an associate director with the San Francisco Parks Alliance, said that the city should make good on its promise — one suggested by Mayor London Breed this summer — to create a true network connecting all parts of the city equitably. The Bayview, Tenderloin, Chinatown, and most of the Sunset have no Slow Streets.

“Fifteen disparate streets does not make a network, and any gap between them compromises the rest of the program,” Spray said. He was involved in the People’s Slow Streets Plan, which proposes investing in and expanding the Slow Street program throughout the city to make it accessible and easy to use.

“I’m a major beneficiary of this program,” said Spray, a Cole Valley resident who has easy access to “Slow” Page Street and the car-free JFK Promenade. But, he said, “it’s frustrating that there’s so many neighborhoods that don’t have the same access to this that me and my neighbors do.”

SFMTA members seemed to agree with advocates’ points on Tuesday night: Multiple board members showed strong support of an expanded network of Slow Streets around the city. Yekutiel made an amendment to the resolution to ensure a fully connected network “without breaks” would be up for discussion by the first quarter of 2023.

Board member Amanda Eaken agreed with a common complaint that the car traffic thresholds originally proposed for the program were too high, and made a motion to further limit both the number of cars and their speeds.

The signage for Slow Streets should also be consistent and intuitive across the city, board members agreed, if only to calm tensions and citizen policing taking place on more contentious streets. Today, entering a Slow Street is confusing and requires “squinting at a sign,” Spray told Mission Local.

One item left unaddressed: The SFMTA’s resolution leaves the practical implementation of each Slow Street up in the air, noted community organizer Luke Bornheimer.

“The design of Slow Streets must be consistent and include traffic diverters every two to four intersections to ensure safety,” Bornheimer said. Traffic diversion may look different for different Slow Streets, according to the SFMTA’s current plan.

As one public commenter said: “Let’s go all in and not half-ass.”

The 16 permanent streets are:

12th Avenue from Lincoln Way to Lawton Street

22nd Street from Bryant Street to Chattanooga Street

23rd Avenue from Lake Street to Cabrillo Street

Arlington Street from Roanoke Street to Randall Street

Cabrillo Street from 45th Avenue to 23rd Avenue

Cayuga Avenue from Naglee Avenue to Rousseau Street

Clay Street from Arguello Boulevard to Steiner Street

Golden Gate Avenue from Parker Street to Broderick Street

Hearst Avenue from Ridgewood Avenue to Baden Street

Lake Street from 28th Avenue to Arguello Boulevard

Lyon Street from Turk Street to Haight Street

Minnesota Street from Mariposa Street to 22nd Street

Noe Street from Duboce Avenue to Beaver Street

Sanchez Street from 23rd Street to 30th Street

Shotwell Street from Cesar Chavez to 14th Street

Somerset Street from Silver Avenue to Woolsey Street