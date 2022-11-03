A couple dressed in Day of the Dead realia.
Photo by Joseph Johnston

Two readers and contributors sent in these photos.

From Joseph Johnston

Photo by Joseph Johnston
Photo by Joseph Johnston
Photo by Joseph Johnston
Photo by Joseph Johnston
Photo by Joseph Johnston

From the altars at Potrero del Sol from Kathleen Becerra-Narrahn

Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn

Loads of short videos from the day and night.

Follow Us

Joseph Johnston

joseph@artemaya.com

When I walk out of the house, I only need to walk a block to encounter someone living on the street. Perhaps, in part, because I am a pre-Stonewall gay man, I have always had a special place in my heart for outsiders whether they are homeless, mentally challenged, or just unable to fit into the system. Recently a homeless man said to me “Most people see us as drunks, but you talk to us and see our humanity.” http://www.jwjfoto.com/ http://www.artemaya.com/

Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn

kathleen.narruhn@missionlocal.org

I have lived in San Francisco since 1961 when my Dad moved us for his new employment from Stockton, CA. It was great growing up in the City back then. We lived in Eureka Valley and when I became an adult I moved over the hill to Noe Valley. In 1982 we looked to buy property and settled in the Mission. We bought a pair of flats with friends & we both raised our families here. Our adult children have moved on. We remain and continue to watch the neighborhood change.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *