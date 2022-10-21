Propositions D and E ostensibly have an identical goal: increasing affordable housing in San Francisco by offering an expedited building track for developers. But despite their similarities, these dueling props have sparked fierce political debate and a raft of conflicting donations.

Prop. D, which is backed by Mayor London Breed, Sen. Scott Wiener, and a slew of tech money, would shorten the deadline for certain types of housing projects to be approved – specifically, those with 100 percent affordable units, those with 15 percent extra below-market-rate units than is already required by the city, and those reserved for teachers. It would also remove the requirement that the Board of Supervisors approve affordable housing projects that use city resources, and would allow some pricier housing to be streamlined.

Prop. E, which is backed by the Board of Supervisors, the building trades, and the firefighters and teachers unions, is similar, but has a higher threshold for how many affordable units are required. It retains environmental reviews, which are waived in Prop. D, and requires that construction begins within 24 months of a project’s approval. And while Prop. D requires that workers are paid a “prevailing wage” and are afforded health and educational benefits, Prop. E additionally requires that they are “skilled and trained,” a condition likely to favor union workers.

Critics of Prop. D argue that it does not push for enough affordable housing to ease the city’s crisis. Its proponents say that the higher affordable unit threshold of E will make the track unaffordable to developers.

“San Francisco is experiencing an affordability and displacement crisis due to an under production of housing affordable to people at all income levels,” said Marco Zappacosta, CEO of Thumbtack and $100,000 donor to Prop. D. He called Prop. E a “sham measure placed on the ballot by the anti-housing Board of Supervisors in an attempt to trick voters.”

“We should take a victory lap that everyone is agreeing to some form of streamlining,” said Rudy Gonzalez, secretary-treasurer of the San Francisco Building & Construction Trades Council, which donated $207,000 towards Prop. E.

Gonzalez said that either prop would likely increase affordable housing, but that he believed E would lead to more affordable units, a shorter period between approval and breaking ground on a project, and favorable conditions for the workers he represents.

“We took the input and technical advice of developers who built in San Francisco,” he added. “This is a good-faith attempt to signal to the markets that they can build here.”

If both props win more than 50 percent of the vote, only the one with the most votes will pass. So far, Prop. D has raised $2.25 million – a gaudy amount for a municipal ballot measure – compared to Prop. E’s $450,000. A committee dedicated purely to opposing Prop. E has also raised $20,000.