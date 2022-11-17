City inspectors closed the Mission branch of Gus’s Community Market Tuesday after inspectors cited a pest infestation, according to a health department notice posted at the front of the store.

The entrance to the locals’ beloved family-owned market on 17th and Harrison streets was shuttered by Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Peanut, an employee, confirmed the closure was the result of a pest infestation and some lingering plumbing issues. He said the store’s staff was fixing the problems, and expected a Department of Public Health official back Wednesday evening to reinspect the promises.

Two employees who had just started working today mopped the mats outside.

“It’ll work out,” Peanut said.

A Department of Public Health Environmental Health Management staff declined to give more details, and referred Mission Local to make a public records request.

City records from this past August show Gus’s on Harrison reported only minor issues with “insects, rodents, birds, or nonservice animals.”

Gus’s Community Market isn’t the only store that’s harbored unwanted guests lately. Not too far away in Glen Park, Canyon Market made headlines for a rodent infestation-caused closure, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The market owner blamed the vermin on an unhoused woman who regularly spread birdseed, which attracts pests. Earlier this year, the Chron ran a story that dubbed San Francisco as “one of the ‘rattiest cities in America.’”

Regarding Gus’s, Peanut said he expected the store to reopen soon, potentially by later this evening or tomorrow.

