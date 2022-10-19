The candidates running to oust appointed incumbent District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took shots at her ethical and political stances at a debate on Tuesday night held at the University of San Francisco.

Jenkins, who has served as DA since July following the June recall of Chesa Boudin, remained poised and confident as her opponents — particularly John Hamasaki — pointed out her office’s failures.

“We have a system of checks and balances, and the check on bad cops is good prosecutors,” said criminal defense attorney and former police commissioner Hamasaki.

As the crowd booed, Hamasaki went on to list various “unacceptable” ethical violations allegedly committed by Jenkins, including withholding of evidence, coaching of a child witness, and other prosecutorial misconduct outlined in a recent complaint filed against her.

“That is the way that innocent people end up in prison,” Hamasaki said.

Jenkins, however, appeared to have most of the audience’s support — or at least, the loudest supporters. A striking contrast to the row of blue-gray-suited men in her red stilettos, she appeared unbothered by attacks coming her way.

The debate, moderated by former California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin and hosted by the League of Women Voters, lent itself to Jenkins’ favor, selecting her to give the first opening and the last closing statements.

And the format of having candidates answer one-by-one to pre-submitted questions did not allow for much real debate, while allowing boilerplate responses to go unchecked.

The candidates expressed similar viewpoints on several topics: support for the Innocence Commission, rehabilitation services and alternatives to incarceration, rolling out the Compassionate Alternative Response Team (CART) as an alternative to police, and transparency at the DA’s office.

When it came to more controversial topics, the candidates tried to distinguish themselves.

Jenkins was the only candidate who supported the newly passed surveillance technology rules that open the door for police to live-monitor private surveillance cameras across the city.

The other candidates vehemently disagreed. “Go do a little legwork, as a police officer, a DA investigator or a DA. Go get a warrant,” said Veronese, who highlighted his experience as a former police officer.

Jenkins also expressed her support for charging 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in certain “egregious” cases, aligning with dark horse candidate Maurice Chenier, who insisted that in the information age, children mature faster.

Hamasaki pointed to research that youths have developing brains and even if they commit crimes, they should be treated as children and get support. He shared a story of a childhood friend who “accidentally killed” a person as a teen and ended up being charged as an adult and imprisoned.

There were also times when candidates evaded the posed question, sometimes going on the offensive, and the moderator Chin did not step in to rein them in. Instead, he unsuccessfully attempted to quiet the boisterous audience of about 150.

When candidates were asked about how they would avoid repeating the over-policing and war on drugs waged disproportionately on minority communities, Hamasaki did not answer directly and instead criticized Jenkins’ public declarations of taking a stronger stance against drug offenders.

“Every public health professional will tell you that this prosecutor will cost human lives, people will die because of the ignorance of the policies that have been repudiated across the country,” Hamasaki said, to loud groans from Jenkins’ supporters, who interrupted him and shouted for him to “answer the question.”

When asked about support for Assembly Bill 2195, the Alternate Plea Act that allows prosecutors to offer a public nuisance plea in cases of drug possession and sales and avoid risking deportation for those accused, it was Jenkins who skirted the question.

“We should always be making sure that we have, again, the form of accountability that’s appropriate in each and every situation, but it looks different for different people,” Jenkins said.

Though Jenkins said her administration would not cooperate with federal immigration authorities, Hamasaki pointed to her professed support for felony charges for those dealing fentanyl — a deportable offense that her recalled predecessor Boudin avoided. “The minute they cross county lines or ICE finds out about them, they’re still getting deported,” Hamasaki said.

Most of the candidates also expressed strong support for the police department, and attributed its historically low crime clearance rates to low morale — though Hamasaki called it more of a “culture” problem. The issue of prosecuting corrupt or illegal behavior by police officers did not arise.

“If you take the risk to make a good arrest, I’m going to do the work to make sure there’s accountability in that system,” Veronese said “I will support them by putting consequences back into crime.”

Jenkins echoed Veronese’s view and said she was strengthening her office’s relationship with the police. She blamed Boudin for “demoralized” police officers.

Chenier, who is outspoken in his unabashed desire to increase policing and prosecutions, compared San Francisco to an “abyss” or a “zombie land.”

“Go [get] an apple, any criminal,” Chenier said. “Take a bite out of that apple, because that’s the last free bite … you’re going to get if I’m elected the District Attorney.”

