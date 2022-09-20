A pair of women were shot at the corner of 23rd and Valencia streets around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities confirmed.

Both women were alive when they were taken to the hospital, but one had life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Kathryn Winters.

Two hours later at roughly 8:30 p.m., diners at Beretta carried on with their meals with police tape strewn about and lights flashing just feet away. Meanwhile, police conducted an investigation.

One officer on the scene said that the gunshots had come from the northeast corner of 23rd and Valencia streets, and hit victims near the southwest corner of 23rd Street.

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

As she gave a customer a take-out order, an employee at Beretta called the incident a “drive-by shooting.” The employees declined to further comment to Mission Local on what happened.

Police did not confirm whether the shooter was in a car, but witnesses on the app Citizen reported seeing a light-colored car, possibly a Mercedes Benz, flee the scene after the shooting.

In February, a shoot-out between two cars occurred nearby at 23rd and San Jose Avenue. A 36-year-old victim died from his injuries.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

One-time Donation amount $ Monthly Donation amount $ Annually Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now