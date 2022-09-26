Sometime after 6 p.m. on Sunday, a neighborhood resident stood drinking and chatting with his friends on the south side of 16th Street near Albion Street when another man, armed with two knives, stabbed him just above the chest. That’s according to Mike, who works at the Delirium Bar.

“I think it was a psycho rampage,” Mike said. “I went over and talked to him [the victim] when he was laying on the ground and he said ‘yeah, yeah, I’m okay.’”

The witness said the knife went in right above the victim’s heart. He said the victim, who he identified as Bruno, did not know the attacker and that he also had not seen him in the neighborhood.

“I saw my friend on his knees with a massive piece of his chest cut,” said Mike. “Luckily it did not go into his heart.”

The attacker pepper sprayed the victim’s companion and then walked into the middle of 16th Street, a knife in each hand, witnesses said. In the photograph of the man on the street, a knife can be seen clearly in one hand, but it is difficult to see what is in his left hand.

Police arrived, surrounded the attacker, a casually dressed man who appeared to be in his late 50s, and told him to put his knives down.

“He went down on his own,” said one woman who watched the melee.

The officers arrested him quickly, witnesses said.

The initial incident appeared to take place somewhere between Randa’s Market and the Delirium Bar. The sidewalk between the market and the corner of Albion and 16th Street where the Delirium bar has its entrance was splattered with blood. The front entrance of Delirium was taped off.

The cashier at Randa’s Market declined to be interviewed and ordered the reporter out of his store. Officers on the scene were investigating the incident.

We will update this story as we get more information.

Delirium at the corner of Albion and 16th Street. Photo by Lydia Chávez On 16th Street. Police poured cleaner over the blood stains. Photo by Lydia Chávez