Residents near 18th and Shotwell streets on Sunday morning awoke to the sound of an explosion and then a man screaming outside their windows — a tent was set on fire, sending one man to the hospital with severe burns.

“I was coming back from work in the morning and saw the fire,” said Jorge Silba, who was staying in the encampment. He soon realized it was his friend Ippolito, who had been trapped inside a tent and on fire.

A woman who works at Gallardo’s restaurant said she saw a man run out into the street on fire. “It was horrible,” she said, still visibly disturbed on Monday afternoon. Just the morning earlier, a shootout broke out on that block between police and a civilian suspect they were pursuing.

SFPD spokesperson Officer Kathryn Winters said that “officers spoke with a victim who told them she had been in a verbal argument with the suspect. The suspect then threw an unknown substance inside the witnesses’ tent, causing the interior of the tent to catch on fire.”

The suspect then fled, according to Winters.

According to a resident in the area, medical personnel arrived at the scene five to 10 minutes after the fire started. When police responded to the scene around 8:50 a.m., the fire department had transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

18th and Shotwell streets. Photo by Carolyn Stein.

Aftereffects of the fire could still be found nearby on Monday afternoon, including charred remains from the encampment on that corner, as well as Silba’s scorched motorcycle.

“I don’t know when I can afford [a new bike] but at least [my friend] is okay,” Silba said, adding that Ippolito is still in the hospital recovering. “He’s damaged but he’s alive.”

The victim’s wife was also present but did not sustain any injuries from the fire. Another person in the encampment tried to help the man on fire and also got injured.

A sign posted on that street by the city said that the encampment, abutting the nearby PG&E facility parking lot, was scheduled to be removed on Thursday, Aug. 4 and that its residents would be offered “access to shelter, safe sleeping villages, and/or hotels based on eligibility.”

Residents said the encampment appeared just last week, and one woman said she had called 311 to report a large stack of bikes.

According to staff at La Scuola, the encampment was moved last week but its residents quickly returned to the 18th and Shotwell intersection.

Mission Local has reached out to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to confirm any efforts by the city to clear the encampment. This story will be updated if they respond.

According to the SFPD, arson investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.