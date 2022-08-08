Residents near 18th and Shotwell streets were awoken by police and a civilian exchanging gunfire around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Neighbors were shaken by the incident; one woman who lives on the block said she had to tell her young son to “get down on the ground while he was eating his cereal and watching cartoons.”

SFPD officers responded to 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue to detain Jose Corvera, 51, around 7:55 a.m., according to a police press release.

Sources familiar with the situation said that Corvera may have been suspected of bicycle theft. He reportedly had two bicycles with him.

SFPD spokesperson Kathryn Winters said she could not confirm why officers were pursuing Corvera, citing an open investigation.

“The suspect fled from the officers and a brief foot pursuit ensued,” the SFPD’s press release said. During the pursuit, the police opened fire.

It is unclear who shot first or what prompted the shooting. Photos obtained by Mission Local show officers on Shotwell near 18th Street, pointing their weapons north toward 17th Street.

“The suspect concealed himself behind a vehicle and continued to shoot at officers,” the statement read. It is unclear what weapon Corvera had, but a car parked on that block near the officers could be seen riddled with at least seven bullet holes. According to the police, no one was shot during the exchange.

A car riddled with bullet holes on Shotwell Street after a shooting involving police officers.

John Hill, a spokesperson for ODC Dance Commons, which is on the same block, said that a class was beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and as the incident unfolded out front, people were in the dance school or just arriving. Afterwards, Hill said the company was contacted by the SFPD and the school was closed for several hours.

“We are grateful to report that the incident did not involve any members of the ODC community; no students, staff, parents or affiliated artists were directly in harm’s way,” said another spokesperson for ODC, Ashley Johnson-Schwartz.

Eventually, members of the SFPD’s Tactical Unit detained Corvera and transported him to the hospital for a “non-life-threatening injury.” The police spokesperson could not confirm what injuries he sustained.

The SFPD will host a town hall meeting within 10 days of Saturday’s shooting. Investigations have been opened by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, and the Department of Police Accountability.

This is a developing story and may be updated.