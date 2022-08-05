At least four gunshots were fired at the 21st and Mission street intersection early Friday afternoon, around 12:40 p.m.

Tomika Bell was just leaving the dentist’s office with her 15-year-old son on Mission Street between 20th and 21st streets, when the shots came in her direction from the intersection. She said the gunfire appeared to be aimed at a nearby white four-door Infiniti sedan.

Video obtained by Mission Local shows the white sedan making two three-point turns as shots are being fired.

“All I heard was the shots and I got down,” Bell said. While she was ducking gunshots, the sedan driver was trying to escape north on Mission Street. “He almost hit me trying to get away.”

“This is not good for a teenager, it’s not safe,” she said.

Eyewitnesses said the incident appeared to involve a woman in a salmon-colored dress with her two young children and a man she interacted with, who was standing outside of Mike’s Groceries and Liquors at Mission and 21st streets. Two cars appear to have been involved: A black getaway car and the white Infiniti sedan.

The woman exited Mike’s Groceries and Liquors and reportedly spoke to the man on the corner. The witness, who declined to be named, believes that gunfire broke out between the man she was speaking to and another man. The second man may have been the driver of the white Infiniti sedan.

Ramon, 16, said he was running out of the corner store to pay a parking meter when he saw a man wearing a hat shooting a gun from the northwest corner of Mission and 21st streets.

Ramon said the shooter he saw was in his 20s or 30s, and fired three or four shots northward on Mission Street before getting into a black car and escaping west toward Valencia Street. Eyewitnesses said that right before the shots were fired, the woman and her children had also gotten into that same black car.

It appears that nobody was injured. Within minutes of the shooting, five police cars had arrived and officers had taped off the area. At least four bullet casings were found at the intersection.

A white sedan U-turned to travel south down Mission St. It then U-turned again as it was fired upon, speeding north. 1 SoMa Mission After shooting at least four times, the gunman fled west towards Valencia St. 2 Mission St. Mike’s Liquor Store 21st St. Dolores Heights

A white sedan U-turned to go south down Mission St. It then U-turned again as it was fired upon, speeding north. 1 After shooting at least four times, the gunman fled west towards Valencia St. 2 Mission St. Mike’s Liquor Store 21st St. Dolores Park Mission

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

“I thought he was trying to hit the 14 bus,” said another eyewitness named Luis, who added that the shooter was wearing black.

The Mission Local offices oversee this intersection. This is not the first time gunfire has erupted near the office. In July, 2021, two groups exchanged handgun fire on 21st Street between Mission and Capp streets, with several of people speeding off in a white car.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca confirmed the details, and said “at this time, there are no reports of injuries or property damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

SFPD arrives at 21st and Mission streets shortly after shots are fired. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan.

