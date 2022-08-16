Apps fail to provide adequate compensation to workers killed on the job

According to research by Gig Workers Rising, gig platforms have consistently failed to provide adequate compensation to workers injured or killed while working. The research attributes this to the “growth-at-all-costs” model of the platforms.

According to a press release, “After a worker’s tragic death, the corporations for whom they worked often send ‘thoughts and prayers’ through news reporters, but do not consistently support families with basic protections like workers’ compensation.” Lacking effective safety nets, workers are entirely on their own to figure out strategies to protect themselves.

This research compiles news reports, legal filings, police records and family accounts indicating that over 50 gig workers have been killed on the job since 2017 in just the United States. Still, as gig corporations have failed to adequately disclose gig workers homicides, the actual number may be much larger. Read the full report here.

Hispanic adults most likely to be gig workers

A survey by Pew Research has revealed some insightful facts about the demographics of gig work. Some of the conclusions are as follows:

Hispanic adults are more likely than other racial and ethnic groups to have earned money in this way – 30 percent have done so.

About one-in-ten American adults (9 percent) have done gig platform work in the past 12 months.

65 percent of gig-workers say they think of themselves as independent contractors, whereas about four-in-ten Americans have heard nothing about debates on how ride-hailing drivers should be classified.

Fewer than half of gig platform workers say they understand how the companies that run these platforms determine how much they get paid.

Roughly half of Americans say the amount of government regulation should be the same as it is now for ride-hailing companies.

Inflation harms gig worker profits

As noted by Street Sense Media’s Atmika Iyer, after the height of the pandemic, more Americans are turning to the gig economy to sustain themselves. However, “this form of work has become less profitable during periods of inflation as workers face rising gas prices, fewer orders and lower tips.” Reduced profits have led many to consider leaving their job or working less.

Even as inflation forces more people to take gig work, the crowded workforce has resulted in fewer orders for each driver, leading to lower profits. To make it worse, workers are suffering the effects of “sticky wages”, or salaries which have failed to change in response to inflation.

Lyft now renting rideshare vehicles to drivers directly

Do you know Lyft’s Express Drive program in the U.S.? The goal is to make it easier to drive with Lyft. The program, launched in 2016, provides cars from Lyft’s rental partners at Flexdrive and Hertz at a weekly rate starting from $209. According to Lyft, repair and maintenance is included in every Express Drive pricing plan. More information available here.

Compared with Lyft, Uber has a longer history of car rental programs, dating back its Xchange Leasing project in 2015. Their rental cars for ridesharing come with insurance and basic maintenance, and Electric vehicle (EV) rentals are available in many cities. For more information about the Uber car rental plans, click here.

New changes to Proposition 22 expected to be seen this year

In November 2020, Proposition22 – a ballot measure approved by voters following more than $200 million in donations from gig companies such as Doordash, Uber, Lyft, and Instacart – classified app-based ride-hailing and delivery drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, and thereby exempted them from the mandatory employee benefits. In August last year, Judge Frank Roesch of the Alameda County Superior Court ruled Prop. 22 both “unconstitutional” and “unenforceable.”

However, for now, the initiative will stay in force while interest groups representing app-based service platforms appeal the ruling, which is expected to take place this year.