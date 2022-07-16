Welcome back to our not-particularly-regularly scheduled news quiz.
This week, we’ve got seven questions on SWAT raids, Bitcoin, and cocktails, all drawn from the past seven days of Mission Local articles. Can you get a perfect score and prove your unchallenged mastery of neighborhood news?
DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.