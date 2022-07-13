As Laguna Honda Hospital transfers vulnerable patients as far away as San Mateo County — with multiple patients dying soon after the moves — advocates, health care officials and families again urged the city on Tuesday night to keep the hospital open beyond September.

That’s the federal government’s deadline for potentially transferring some 700 vulnerable patients out of the 156-year-old institution. As of this week, city data reports Laguna Honda having relocated 58 patients, with 48 having been discharged or transferred to other facilities in the past month and some change.

Out of the 35 residents transferred to skilled nursing facilities, all but four have been transferred more than 30 miles south to San Mateo County. The distance puts them further away from their families and can exacerbate health problems and lead to an earlier death.

The pair of patients who died just days after being relocated were two of 120 residents who have been greenlit for transfer, said Pat McGinnis, founder of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform.

Laguna Honda, a geriatric hospital and rehabilitation center, lost federal funding from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier this year as a result of being decertified for not following COVID protocols. Those include not properly washing hands and wearing masks, and storing crash carts – carts holding life-saving medicine inside – behind locked doors. There have also been longstanding problems regarding residents smuggling in and using drugs in the facility.

Even if the city manages to save the flagging hospital, it’ll become smaller. The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid announced it will cut 120 beds from the facility.

“San Franciscans must make an outcry that Laguna Honda stays open for all of us who may need a bed someday and demand that the feds, state and city accomplish this,” said Dr. Teresa Palmer, a geriatrician who worked at Laguna Honda from 1989 to 2004.

The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services “should extend the funding beyond September. They can easily do that,” said McGinnis, during a zoom meeting Tuesday night that was put together by the Gray Panthers.

Laguna Honda “should stay open and resident’s rights need to be honored,” said Palmer.

Advocates say shutting down the facility on the federal timeline is impossible.

Moreover, they would like to see the city government more focused on getting residents the housing and care they need.

McGinnis, along with other advocates in the meeting, said regulators were extremely strict in their evaluations of smaller, non profit care facilities. McGinnis said some patients are being sent to inferior facilities over infractions that can be “easily corrected.”

“People would be better off at Laguna Hospital than at the other facilities,” she said.

Problems began at Laguna Honda in 2004 when the city moved patients into the hospital for the elderly from the General Hospital as part of the Department of Public Health’s Flow project. Those new patients were younger and many had substance abuse or mental issues. In short, a nursing facility set aside for older and frail patients was transitioned into a crisis center.

That change happened despite voters approving a $299 million bond to “save” Laguna Honda in 1999, which was sold as a means of building a 1,200-bed geriatric facility. Instead, the city funneled in younger patients who were often mentally ill and drug-addicted into a facility that is slated to soon have only 649 beds.

Laguna Honda Hospital “is not a mental health or behavioral facility,” notes Palmer. “If Laguna continues using the Flow project no matter what happens, we will be in the same position soon.”

In the meantime, Laketha Pierce, an organizer for the Coalition on Homelessness, wants to make sure the move is comfortable for people who aren’t being transferred to facilities, but to homeless shelters. So far 13 residents have been discharged to medical respites or navigation centers, which don’t have much medical assistance for patients.

This leaves younger patients at crossroads: Be discharged to a shelter where you won’t get your needs taken care of — or be on the streets.

“I just want housing for all,” Pierce said, “Nursing homes being closed just put more people on the street.”